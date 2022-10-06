Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Our Dynamic Membership Duo
You’ve probably spoken to Aron Back and/or Milan Weaver on the phone at some point. They manage all the donations, data and mailings for Cincinnati Public Radio and together they have a combined 40 years of experience at CPR! WGUC’s Elaine Diehl talked shop with Aron and Milan to get behind the scenes of Cincinnati Public Radio’s critical membership department.
wvxu.org
The mystery of the Cincinnati Art Museum's ancient horse sculpture, solved
When the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on an ancient horse sculpture, she turned to the University of Cincinnati chemistry department for answers. Now, after nearly two years of speculation and a series of scientific tests, the mystery...
wvxu.org
How you can mark Indigenous Peoples Day in Cincinnati
The Cincinnati region sits on lands occupied before European colonization by the Shawnee and Myaamia nations. The city of Cincinnati began recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in 2018. Hamilton County, which doesn't formally recognize a paid holiday on the second Monday in October, passed a resolution in 2021 honoring Indigenous Peoples Day.
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
wvxu.org
On Miami University's Hamilton campus, the walk to class just got a lot more educational
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
wvxu.org
Council approves pay increase, signing bonus for police recruits
Cincinnati officials hope a pay increase and sign-on bonus will attract enough people to fill the next police recruit class. Council's Budget and Finance Committee voted unanimously Monday to bump hourly pay from $19.18 to $25; that adds up to $52,000 a year, although the recruit training is only 28 weeks. All nine council members approved the ordinance, which will get a final vote Wednesday.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
United flight veers off runway at Dayton International Airport; No injuries reported
VANDALIA — No injuries were reported after United Airlines Flight 3818 veered off a runway at Dayton International Airport on Wednesday night while taxiing, airport spokeswoman Linda Hughes said. “You don’t see the grass, generally, from the windows,” one passenger, identified only as John, told News Center 7′s Haley...
wvxu.org
Ohio tissue bank is now part of the nation's response to mass casualty burn injuries
In the wake of disasters and emergencies, there's frequently a need for blood donations. There are lots of blood banks across the country that work together to meet those needs. Now, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with a Southwest Ohio tissue center on a inventory of donor skin to immediately treat injuries from mass casualty emergencies involving burns.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
Fox 19
Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
Fox 19
8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
Fox 19
Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is...
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
