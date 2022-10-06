ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Our Dynamic Membership Duo

You’ve probably spoken to Aron Back and/or Milan Weaver on the phone at some point. They manage all the donations, data and mailings for Cincinnati Public Radio and together they have a combined 40 years of experience at CPR! WGUC’s Elaine Diehl talked shop with Aron and Milan to get behind the scenes of Cincinnati Public Radio’s critical membership department.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The mystery of the Cincinnati Art Museum's ancient horse sculpture, solved

When the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on an ancient horse sculpture, she turned to the University of Cincinnati chemistry department for answers. Now, after nearly two years of speculation and a series of scientific tests, the mystery...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

How you can mark Indigenous Peoples Day in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati region sits on lands occupied before European colonization by the Shawnee and Myaamia nations. The city of Cincinnati began recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in 2018. Hamilton County, which doesn't formally recognize a paid holiday on the second Monday in October, passed a resolution in 2021 honoring Indigenous Peoples Day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
wvxu.org

Council approves pay increase, signing bonus for police recruits

Cincinnati officials hope a pay increase and sign-on bonus will attract enough people to fill the next police recruit class. Council's Budget and Finance Committee voted unanimously Monday to bump hourly pay from $19.18 to $25; that adds up to $52,000 a year, although the recruit training is only 28 weeks. All nine council members approved the ordinance, which will get a final vote Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s

A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
FAIRFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

Ohio tissue bank is now part of the nation's response to mass casualty burn injuries

In the wake of disasters and emergencies, there's frequently a need for blood donations. There are lots of blood banks across the country that work together to meet those needs. Now, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with a Southwest Ohio tissue center on a inventory of donor skin to immediately treat injuries from mass casualty emergencies involving burns.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood

CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
CINCINNATI, OH

