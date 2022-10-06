ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service was held in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Latinx Health Access

Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

he UVA Latino Health Initiative believes that a continual and united effort to provide health services will alleviate health disparities
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Chocolate Anniversary

Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Kids Grief Camp

On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Valley Special Olympics Athletes compete in Shenandoah Super Games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Special Olympics athletes from the Shenandoah Valley competed Sunday morning for the Shenandoah Super Games. Athletes competed in soccer, volleyball and bocce, along with skills competitions. Most athletes, like Benji, were all smiles after they competed. “I love it,” he said. Benji participates in soccer...
SPORTS

