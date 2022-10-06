Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service was held in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The...
NBC 29 News
Latinx Health Access
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house. Greene SRO Money. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. he UVA Latino Health Initiative believes that a continual and united effort to provide health services will alleviate health disparities...
NBC 29 News
OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
NBC 29 News
Chocolate Anniversary
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. he UVA Latino Health Initiative believes that a continual and united effort to provide health services...
NBC 29 News
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. An infection prevention specialist with Sentara says it’s important to get your flu shot because they are not yet sure how bad the flu season this year will be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Kids Grief Camp
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house. Latinx Health Access. Updated:...
NBC 29 News
Valley Special Olympics Athletes compete in Shenandoah Super Games
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Special Olympics athletes from the Shenandoah Valley competed Sunday morning for the Shenandoah Super Games. Athletes competed in soccer, volleyball and bocce, along with skills competitions. Most athletes, like Benji, were all smiles after they competed. “I love it,” he said. Benji participates in soccer...
Comments / 0