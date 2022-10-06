Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna
A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
wgnsradio.com
The Mother of a Missing 29-Year-Old Man in Middle Tennessee is Asking for the Help of Local Residents
UPDATE: The mother who reported that her son was missing says they have since made contact with her son. Details of what occured have not yet been released. WGNS will keep you informed. PREVIOUS REPORT - (MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A missing Middle Tennessee man who has not been seen since Tuesday,...
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
RCFR and TWRA Rescue Owl Trapped in Chicken Coop
Rutherford County, TN —Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) had a unique rescue Monday—an owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area of Rutherford County. Firefighters Jerrod Clanton and Kyle Spicer, with guidance from TWRA’s Matt...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
wgnsradio.com
COVID Numbers Continue Downward Trend - Rutherford Co. Schools are Back to Field Trips and More
Local schools are in the midst of their 3rd month of classes for the 2022-2023 school year and fall break is in the rearview mirror. More importantly, it appears that the past COVID outbreak is not much more than a memory... That was Dr. James Sullivan, Director of the Rutherford...
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
2 brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
wgnsradio.com
Debris Burn Permits Required Beginning October 15th
Rutherford County- In observance of National Fire Prevention Week October 9th – 15th, 2022 the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that our state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning October 15th.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices on the Upswing in Rutherford County
While banks were closed for Columbus Day on Monday throughout Rutherford County, gas pumps were open and area residents did not enjoy the uptick in prices to start the week off. As the federal holiday ended and Tuesday began, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee rang the bell at $3.39 per gallon. That’s an increase of 21.1-cents, when compared to prices this past week.
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
School bus driver moves into new home thanks to Nashville families
J.T. Moore Middle School bus driver Deana 'Miss Dee' White received the surprise of her life when the school community helped her buy a house. Now she's all moved in.
Comments / 0