OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. An infection prevention specialist with Sentara says it’s important to get your flu shot because they are not yet sure how bad the flu season this year will be.
Trees planted at Spotswood Elementary as part of project to offset heat islands
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood Elementary School held its Fall Festival on Saturday. During the event, kids got to help plant trees as part of an environmental project. The school is partnering with Bridgewater College and Harrisonburg Public Works to plant 100 trees outside the school. The trees were purchased...
$50,000 in grants awarded to 10 minority owned Charlottesville businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty thousand dollars in grants is being awarded to ten minority owned businesses in the Charlottesville area. Each company is given five thousand dollars to spend however it wants. This is the third time the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance have...
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Yay Lunch helps kids, parents, and teachers one meal at a time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Yay Lunch began feeding kids in one school five years ago, and now it has expanded to more than 170 schools. “Parents see it as a great way to take a big task off their plate,” Yay Lunch President Derek Mansfield said. Yay Lunch currently...
Wall to wall sunshine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s today. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine and pleasant conditions. A gradual warming trend will develop ahead of an approaching cold front. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday. As the front moves east, skies will clear by Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street. The Waynesboro Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed...
