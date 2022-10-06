ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 9

Michelle Pierce
3d ago

Definitely sounds like foul play....finding a body in a basement's cause of death usually ends in homicide. 9 yrs ago, a cousin of mine was found in his basement - shot & killed. (Unsolved 9 yrs later) Deaths like this are EXTREMELY tramatic bc you never have a chance to "prepare" for their death unlike someone who is terminally ill. Although, you truly are never prepared for any loved ones passing.... RIP to this beautiful soul. She sound like she was a free spirited woman. God Be With Her Family & Friends At This Time In Need. 🙏

Reply(2)
7
Related
NJ.com

Teen, 16, stabbed to death, 17-year-old wounded in Passaic fight

A 16-year-old was stabbed to death and another juvenile injured following a fight early Sunday in Passaic, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Passaic police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Krueger Place and Poplar Street for a reported “altercation” and stabbing. They found the male victims, ages 16 and 17, both of Passaic.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old

Authorities have charged a motorist fleeing the scene of a crash after an 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Gloucester County. The boy was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue in Franklin Township around 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle that fled the scene, according to Franklin Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Obituary#Domestic Violence#Mourning#Violent Crime#Little League
CBS Philly

59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident. Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killedThe deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Trenton afternoon on Sunday, Oct 9, authorities said. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation in the first block of Ewing Street found Daquan Brown lying on the ground at Kersey Alley with a gunshot wound to the shoulder around 3:10 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Windrim and Broad Street in Philadelphia.  According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrived to a shots-fired call to find the 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition. Police released a surveillance video that shows three young males exiting a store in the 5000 Block of South Broad Street.  After exiting the store, one of the male suspects drew a semi-automatic The post 23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy