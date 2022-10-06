ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Justices ask pointed questions of attorneys about abortion laws at Idaho Supreme Court hearing

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDbWO_0iP2fdhh00

The Idaho Supreme Court hears oral arguments Thursday regarding abortion laws passed by the Idaho Legislature. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman)

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and the state of Idaho argued over the fundamental right to have an abortion at the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday morning in a case considering the constitutionality of three Idaho abortion laws, including a near-total abortion ban that has been in effect for six weeks.

Planned Parenthood and one of its abortion providers, Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, filed three separate challenges with the Idaho Supreme Court, beginning with the civil enforcement bill — also known as the heartbeat bill — in April. Two other challenges were filed in in June and July, after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the ability to regulate abortion to the states.

Alan Schoenfeld, the attorney for Planned Parenthood who argued before justices on Thursday, said Idaho courts throughout history have held that under the state’s constitution, there is a fundamental right to privacy and to make familial decisions. Schoenfeld said those rights are included in Article I of the Idaho Constitution, which specifies certain inalienable rights such as enjoying and defending life and liberty, pursuing happiness and securing safety.

“The absence of a specific constitutional provision dealing with right to privacy does not compel the conclusion that no such right exists,” Schoenfeld said.

He added that a pregnancy is 40 weeks long at full term and can have a profound effect on a person’s physical and mental health during and after the pregnancy, and another child can affect other children in a family. Schoenfeld said the right to choose whether to see that pregnancy through is implicit in Idaho’s constitution.

What happened at the last hearing?

The Idaho Supreme Court held a hearing Aug. 3 to address procedural questions around the trigger ban and civil enforcement law, to determine whether the trigger law’s implementation should be paused, whether a pause on the civil enforcement law should be lifted, and whether the two lawsuits should be consolidated and handed to a lower court for additional development.

The court decided not to place a stay on the trigger law, allowing it to go into effect, and lifted the pause on the civil enforcement law. Justices decided not to send it to a lower court, but did consolidate the cases into one, including the lawsuit against the six-week ban.

Justice Robyn Brody wrote the majority opinion, and Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan and Justice Gregory Moeller concurred. Justice John Stegner wrote that he agreed with the decision to consolidate the cases and retain them in the Supreme Court, but said he disagreed with the decision not to stay the ban and lift the pause on the civil enforcement law. Justice Colleen Zahn agreed with Stegner’s opinion.

Justice Robyn Brody asked Schoenfeld why the court should determine a question of constitutionality when lawmakers throughout Idaho history have banned the procedure, extending back to the time of the state’s founding. Schoenfeld said an Idaho court has never ruled on the constitutionality argument with respect to abortion until now and said the trigger law does not qualify as a reasonable regulation under state law.

“What we’re dealing with here isn’t a regulation, it’s a ban,” he said.

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan and Justice John R. Stegner hear arguments from Monte Stewart, representing the Idaho Legislature, on Thursday. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman)

Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo argued there is no fundamental right to abortion in the Idaho Constitution, and said the ban is part of the state’s compelling interest to protect life.

Justice Colleen Zahn asked Larrondo how the abortion ban can stand alongside Idaho’s faith healing laws if the argument is that it protects life. Idaho has a faith-healing exemption in statute that protects parents from prosecution if they deny life-saving care to their children on religious grounds, according to previous Idaho Capital Sun reporting .

“Faith healing laws are different because they’re not intended to take a life,” Larrondo said. “This is targeted at a procedure.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Idaho Legislature’s attorney says justices are not legislators

Justice John Stegner asked Larrondo whether the fetus’ life takes precedence over the pregnant person’s health since health is not mentioned in Idaho’s abortion ban law. Larrondo said the statute is focused on life rather than health, echoing what Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said during meetings at the Idaho Legislature about the law in 2020.

“So you’re saying we don’t care about the woman’s health,” Stegner said.

“We care about the woman’s health, but we care about the life of the fetus as well,” Larrondo responded.

OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients

Attorney Monte Stewart split time with Larrondo to represent leaders of the Idaho Legislature, Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Stewart told the justices if they do anything but uphold the laws as they are, it will be a breach of the separation of powers and said some of the oral arguments from justices sounded like a legislative committee.

“I just think if you say there’s a fundamental right (to abortion), you will hereafter become legislators on this issue,” Stewart said.

Justices asked Schoenfeld if there was a different law that could be crafted that would be acceptable, such as a ban on abortions after 15 weeks or 20 weeks, or if it should be at the point the fetus is viable, which is about 24 weeks. Stewart said viability is “not a great line” to use, and any line drawn will not be for the judiciary to decide.

“The Legislature is in charge of drawing those lines, acknowledging they’re not perfect,” Stewart said. “Those laws will change, that’s the very nature of the democratic process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRdOg_0iP2fdhh00

Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory W. Moeller comments during oral arguments on Thursday. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman)

Justice Moeller questions reasonable basis for breadth of civil enforcement law

Justice Gregory Moeller asked Stewart about the civil enforcement law, which is modeled after a similar law in Texas that allows civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy. The law awards no less than $20,000 to the mother, father, grandparents, siblings, aunt or uncle of the fetus or embryo in a successful lawsuit. It includes exceptions for rape, incest or a medical emergency that would cause death or create serious risk of substantial harm to the patient, but legislators and attorneys have acknowledged nothing in the statute prevents the family members of a rapist from filing lawsuits.

Moeller asked what the reasonable basis is for allowing a rapist’s family member to sue, especially when Idaho’s statutes relating to wrongful death civil suits do not allow extended family members such as an aunt or uncle to file a similar claim.

Stewart said it’s reasonable because the loss of a potential niece or nephew would be particularly painful because abortion is an intentional act. He acknowledged a lawsuit could still be filed by a relative even if the family members had not been in touch for many years.

Idaho Planned Parenthood plaintiff says she looks forward to justices’ decision

Gustafson, an abortion provider with Planned Parenthood who is a plaintiff in the cases, told the Idaho Capital Sun after the hearing that she was happy to hear some of the questions from justices and thought several of them seemed uncomfortable with the laws as written.

“Some of them just even spoke to that discomfort really openly,” Gustafson said. “I look forward to hearing what the justices have to say.”

Nate Poppino, spokesman for the Idaho Supreme Court, said the justices have a discussion following oral arguments, and will have an oral conference at a later date before issuing a written decision. There is no set date for a decision.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Justices ask pointed questions of attorneys about abortion laws at Idaho Supreme Court hearing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 30

MENDER
4d ago

What do you say to the women who are on chemo or other drugs that would cause severe harm to the fetus? what do say to a women who's doctor thinks your body will not be able to handle the pregnancy?

Reply(5)
8
Cynda
4d ago

God made my body in such a way, that it could naturally abort a child without doctors. He made me so I could heal without doctors. But sometimes things don't work correctly in a human and doctors step in to assist. There are times when an abortion is necessary. I do believe EVERYTHING is abused. I do not think the people who NEED abortions should suffer because of the people who abuse it. I do not believe in a total ban.

Reply(1)
7
Jac
2d ago

The bottom line is abortion needs to be safe, legal and accessible for anyone who wants or needs one. It's about time Idaho gives women the right to decide what happens to their body (bodily autonomy) because it's OK to trust the women and doctors to make the best decision for the situation.

Reply
4
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
AZFamily

Doctor, attorney weigh on judge’s decision to halt Arizona’s near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A major change in abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. “We were used to answering the phones and helping patients navigate care outside of the state. We had worked out a system where we would see them before and then have them set up tele-medicine in California,” said Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick, owner and medical director at Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stegner
Person
Robyn Brody
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The Idaho Supreme Court#The Idaho Legislature#Planned Parenthood#The U S Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Oklahoma judge rules man competent to be executed this month

An Oklahoma judge ruled Tuesday that a man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter is competent to be executed, paving the way for his lethal injection next month. Judge Mike Hogan in Pittsburg County, where the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is located, issued his decision in the case of Benjamin Cole, 57, who is scheduled to die on Oct. 20. Cole's attorneys said they plan to appeal. His attorneys have argued that Cole suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and that a lesion on his brain has worsened in recent years, affecting the part of his brain that deals with problem solving and movement. They told the state's Pardon and Parole Board last month that Cole has refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow prisoners.Cole’s execution would be the sixth since Oklahoma resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant

Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
OHIO STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
KGET

Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy