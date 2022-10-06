ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several local field hockey teams to gather for Ring of Honor tournament this weekend

By Sian Wilkerson, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Norfolk Academy standout Brooke Bettencourt, shown last season, and her teammates with the Bulldogs are among many teams in the Ring of Honor tournament at the Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach. Norfolk Academy is ranked first in the 757Teamz Top 15 and sixth nationally. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

This weekend, some of the best field hockey teams from the area will compete in the Ring of Honor tournament at the Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach.

Among the 14 participating teams, 12 are local, including several that are ranked in the 757Teamz Top 15.

On Friday, No. 2 Cox will open the tournament against the Assumption Rockets from Louisville, Kentucky, at 2 p.m.

Both Cox (No. 11) and Assumption (No. 22) are ranked among Max Field Hockey’s National Top 25.

Norfolk Academy, ranked first in the 757Teamz top 15 and No. 6 nationally, will compete against Assumption at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while First Colonial, ranked No. 8 locally, will take on the Rockets at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Other participating local teams include No. 9 Kellam, No. 12 Menchville, Hickory, Princess Anne, Catholic, Landstown and Oscar Smith.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults, and are available online at https://app.gopassage.com/events/ring-of-honor .

The full schedule is listed below.

Friday, Oct. 7

Cox vs. Assumption, 2 p.m.

Hickory vs. Menchville, 3:30 p.m.

Princess Anne vs. Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Landstown vs. Washington Liberty, 5 p.m.

Norfolk Academy vs. Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

First Colonial vs. Assumption, 9 a.m.

Landstown vs. Hickory, 9 a.m.

Kellam vs. Washington Liberty, 10:30 a.m.

Kempsville vs. Oscar Smith, noon

Princess Anne vs. Washington Liberty, 1:30 p.m.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 0

