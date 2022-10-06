ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings head coach Mike Brown on making the most of preseason practice time

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about making the most of the practice time in training camp between the preseason opening victory in Los Angeles and Sunday’s exhibition against Portland, the high competitive spirit in camp, health updates and his approach to the remaining practice days before facing the Trail Blazers.

