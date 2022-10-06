Carroll County Week 6 high school football preview: South Carroll eyeing 6-0 start; stat leaders through Week 5

Here’s a rundown of Week 6′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Century (1-4, 1-1) at Manchester Valley (1-4, 0-3)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Dave Ferguson (Century); Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley)

Last week : Century beat Francis Scott Key, 21-14; Manchester Valley lost to Westminster, 21-7

Last season: Manchester Valley won, 40-0

Key players: Century: QB Ray Poulton (180 passing yards last week), WR/CB Carter Dinicola (145 yards receiving, 2 TDs last week, 4 interceptions this season), RB Casey Clarke (257 yards, 4 TDs); Manchester Valley : QB Jake Boog (57 of 113, 800 yards, 5 TDs), WR James Herndon (14 rec., 207 yards, 1 TD), DE Markel Brown (32 tackles).

Outlook: Century picked up its first win of the season last week. Poulton connected with Dinicola on pass plays of 75 and 73 yards to spark the offense. Poulton’s 180 passing yardslast week surpassed his total through the first four weeks. The Knights have progressed each week this season leading up to the win, and are becoming a greater threat through the air will only benefit them as they look to keep up their winning ways.

The Mavericks have lost three straight games but made strides defensively against Westminster, holding the high-powered Owls offense and multi-threat quarterback Kyrece Walker to only 21 points. The Mavericks went through Liberty, South Carroll and Westminster in consecutive weeks to open county play, and this week should indicate whether or not that gauntlet has forged a stronger team.

Winters Mill (2-3, 2-1) at South Carroll (5-0, 2-0)

Game time : Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Matthew Miller (Winters Mill); Mike Kraus (South Carroll)

Last week : Winters Mill lost to Liberty, 49-7; South Carroll beat Thomas Johnson, 23-7

Last season : South Carroll won, 47-7

Key players: Winters Mill : QB Caleb Crouch (37 of 49, 382 yards, 3 TDs), RB Luke Snyder (216 total yards, 3 TDs), DL Paris Lee (29 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks); South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (92 carries, 588 yards, 11 TDs), WR Michael Pizzuto (12 rec., 138 yards), LB Caleb Blum (46 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FR).

Outlook : After an undefeated regular season last year, South Carroll is on a march to do it again. The Cavaliers haven’t been blowing out opponents this year, rather utilizing their strong defense and running game to smother teams. The Cavaliers are giving up just 10 points per game, while Rodrigues is running away with the county rushing title and is a dynamic threat to score on every carry. Stopping South Carroll starts with stopping Rodrigues, although no one has figured out how to do that yet.

Winters Mill dropped its first county game last week to Liberty. Before last week, the Falcons had relied on their strong defense but ran into the Lions’ high-powered offense. Liberty scored more points (49) than the Falcons gave up through the first four games (40).

Francis Scott Key (1-4, 0-3) at Westminster (4-1, 1-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key); Chris Bassler (Westminster)

Last week: Francis Scott Key lost to Century, 21-14; Westminster beat Manchester Valley, 21-7

Last season : Westminster won, 28-27

Key players: Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (165 yards rushing, 455 yards passing), RB Kaleb Booker (199 total yards last week), LB Dawit Rutter (30 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR); Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (735 yards rushing, 405 yards passing, 14 total TDs); WR Mason Fisher (22 rec., 385 yards, 7 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (49 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks).

Outlook: Westminster has a number of explosive playmakers. Walker, only a junior, is having a phenomenal year in his first under center for the Owls and Fisher has been his top target and an emotional leader on both sides of the ball, leading the team to what they hope will be a long playoff run.

The Eagles have struggled this season but keep finding players to step into new roles when others have gone down with injuries. Booker wasn’t on the team stat sheet before last week when he made the most of his first opportunity, rushing for 125 yards and catching two passes for another 74.

Brunswick (4-1) at Liberty (4-1, 3-0)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Jeremiah Smith (Brunswick); Larry Luthe (Liberty)

Last week: Brunswick beat Clear Spring, 44-0; Liberty beat Winters Mill, 49-7

Last season : Brunswick won, 29-27

Key players: Brunswick: RB Ben Wells (88 carries, 651 yards, 4 TDs), QB Ethan Houck (34 of 58 for 445 yards, 9 TDs); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (1,009 passing yards, 205 rushing yards, 18 total TDs), RB Seth Jacobs (57 carries, 384 yards, 5 TDs), WR Carson Struble (21 rec., 330 yards, 2 TDs)

Outlook: This game could be explosive. Both offenses have the firepower to put up points in bunches. After being shut out by South Carroll in Week 1, Brunswick averaged 43.5 points in four straight wins. Liberty’s offensive prowess has been well-documented around the county. The Lions average 36 points a game this season and are a missed 2-point conversion against Boys’ Latin away from being undefeated.

Pellicciotti directs the show, having already surpassed 1,000 passing yards, and his stable of weapons seemingly grows every week. Struble caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns last week. Kevin Poole also had a breakout game, rushing for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 1,009 yards; 2. Jake Boog (MV), 800 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 735 yards; 4. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 485 yards; 5. Ben Stevens (FSK), 455 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 588 yards; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 406 yards; 3. Seth Jacobs (L), 384 yards; 4. Keyandre Groomes (W), 272 yards; 5. Kevin Poole (L), 267 yards; 6. Casey Clarke (C), 257 yards; 7. Tre Helmick (C), 234 yards; 8. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 205 yards; 9. Ben Pitta (MV), 202 yards; 10. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 185 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans (L), 441 yards; 2. Mason Fisher (W), 385 yards; 3. Carson Struble (L), 330 yards; 4. James Herndon (MV), 207 yards; T5. Hayden Askew (MV), 198 yards; T5. Carter Dinicola (C), 198 yards.

Tackle leaders

1. Andy Schneider (W), 49; 2. Caleb Blum (SC), 46; 3. Nate Boore (SC), 43; 4. Colin Perrier (C), 41; 5. Nico Marsicano (L), 37; 6. Will Litz (WM), 34; 7. Clayton Dorsey (W); 33; T8. Markel Brown (MV), 32, T8. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 32; T10. Dawit Rutter (FSK), 30; T10. Ben Simmens (SC), 30.