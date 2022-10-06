Read full article on original website
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Charlie Grandy on Why Playing With Iconic Scooby Characters Was ‘Terrifying’ (VIDEO)
Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy are bringing a new, modernized version of Velma — and the rest of the Scooby Gang — to HBO Max in 2023, and given their love for the original series, it looks to be in good hands. Velma‘s Kaling (who also voices the...
‘The Winchesters’ Adds Tom Welling as Mary’s Father Samuel Campbell
There’s going to something of a Smallville reunion on The Winchesters. During the Supernatural prequel’s New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) father, Samuel Campbell. In Supernatural the role was played by Mitch Pileggi, who now plays Jared Padalecki’s father on Walker.
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Animated Series Debuts Official Trailer & Additional Cast (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark at New York Comic Con 2022 alongside new of additional cast members joining the series. During the panel, moderated by TV Insider/TV Guide’s Andrea Towers, it was also announced Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc...
‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Release Date & Teaser Revealed at NYCC (VIDEO)
Doom Patrol is back. The beloved HBO Max comedy announced its Season 4 release and shared the first clips from the new episodes during New York Comic-Con 2022 on October 9. And with a logline like “hold on to your butts,” it’s bound to be a wild ride.
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Finds a Simulation All Too Real (VIDEO)
Virtual reality isn’t just the simulation it seems to be in The Peripheral, as driven home by Prime Video’s new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series. In the trailer — released today, Saturday, October 8, as part of New York Comic Con — Chloë Grace Moretz’s Flynne Fisher gets to try out the “cutting-edge VR” that her brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), is test-driving.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
"Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Adds Callum Keith Rennie & More in Season 5 — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)
There’s “never a dull moment” on Star Trek: Discovery, as the new teaser for Season 5 tells us, nor could the casting ever be described as such. As part of the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ not only debuted the new video, which you can watch below, but it also announced new casting: Callum Keith Rennie, Elias Toufexis, and Eve Harlow. You can check out photos of the new characters above and below.
'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'
"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6 October)....
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delight Back to the Future fans as they reunite at Comic Con
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted Back to the Future fans as they reunited 37 years after the film’s release.The pair starred ââas time-travelling high school student Marty McFly (Michael) and Dr “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 film and its two sequelsOn Sunday (9 October), the pair appeared together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.The pair hugged as they greeted each other, with Fox, 61, who has Parkinson’s disease, saying that they had had “instant chemistry”.“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” he said of his...
