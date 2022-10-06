ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Kim Kardashian Booed at Rams-Cowboys Game With Daughter

Kim Kardashian's family day out at the football didn't go to plan as she was seemingly booed by fans inside the SoFi Stadium in California. She was watching the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in Inglewood, Los Angeles on Sunday in Week 5 of the NFL season. Clips of Kardashian being booed at the stadium have started to circulate online, with people reacting to the event on social media.
Let’s Ignore Kanye West & Put Some Respect On Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Name

Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
Kanye Justifies ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt to Tucker: ‘It Was Funny’

Days after showing off a long-sleeved shirt emblazoned with the words “White Lives Matter,” Kanye West justified the decision in an interview with Tucker Carlson. West told the Fox News host he thought the “idea of me wearing it was funny” and that he also liked the “White Lives Matter” message “because they do.”West was joined in the French capital by right-wing commentator Candace Owens, a frequent guest of Carlson’s who also wore a shirt with the same slogan. When Carlson asked West about a lanyard he was wearing for the interview, his response was similar to what the anti-abortion...
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’

Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
