ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Kent man charged with stabbing wife to death in their bedroom

A 52-year-old Kent man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old wife inside their home. Hong Tien Pham is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20 in the GA courtroom at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Hong remained in the King County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10 with bail set at $2 million.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
City
Home, WA
Chronicle

Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified

A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MASON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Firearms#Violent Crime#Busi
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee

An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June

SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport

A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
whitecenternow.com

Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?

(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy