kentreporter.com
Kent man charged with stabbing wife to death in their bedroom
A 52-year-old Kent man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old wife inside their home. Hong Tien Pham is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20 in the GA courtroom at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Hong remained in the King County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10 with bail set at $2 million.
q13fox.com
Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
q13fox.com
Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday. The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End. The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific...
Chronicle
Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified
A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
KING-5
Man found shot dead inside car in Tacoma
A 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both found shot inside a car in Tacoma. The man died at the scene.
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
q13fox.com
Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
Tacoma Mall shooting: ‘Washington stores in lockdown after reports of shots fired and employees evacuated’
A MALL is under lockdown after a shooting has reportedly taken place. Tacoma Mall in Washington has been shut down as police respond to the reported event, according to online chatter. "My daughter just came home from her job at Tacoma Mall and just now had a call from her...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
q13fox.com
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport
A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
whitecenternow.com
Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?
(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
