Justin Bieber Postpones All ‘Justice’ Tour Dates to Next Year

Following the cancelation of his tour dates in South America, South Africa and Asia, Justin Bieber has postponed all of his remaining “Justice” World Tour dates until an unspecified time “next year.” The announcement, which was made via the tour’s official Instagram page, says “ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur.”

The tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, has been postponed or delayed several times already, most recently due to his bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that in his case caused facial paralysis. It finally launched in March and covered most of North America, but he postponed the remaining dates early in June after announcing his difficulties with the disease.

He resumed the tour in August, but after several dates he announced on Sept. 6 that he needed to take a break from performing “to make my health the priority right now.”

The tour had been scheduled to resume on Oct. 22 in Malaysia, continue through east Asia, Australia and New Zealand before resuming in Europe in January and continuing through the end of March. The postponed North American dates also have not been officially canceled.

Despite Bieber’s previous announcement about his health, fans for the postponed dates, who cannot receive a refund until the shows are officially canceled, were not pleased by the announcements, judging by the comments on the post.

“Just cancel the rest of the tour at this point and give everyone a refund I can’t even remember how long ago I bought tickets it’s been that LONG!,” one wrote.

In announcing the postponements last month, Bieber wrote: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.After resting end consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour.

“I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.

“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better period I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point i love you all passionately!”

The announcement comes as a surprise, as Bieber was posting photos from his appearance at the Rock in Rio festival on Instagram the night before.