All Quiet on the ‘White Noise’ Front: 5 Reasons Why Noah Baumbach’s Film is Struggling to Build Oscars Buzz

By Clayton Davis
 4 days ago
White Noise ” might be the quietest high-profile Oscar hopeful in the last decade: The Netflix film from Noah Baumbach, a two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose last film was nominated for best picture, boasts a cast that includes Adam Driver and a 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, buzz is strangely muted for the first film ever to serve as the opening night movie of the Venice and New York Film Festivals.  But why?

“Unfilmable” source material

That likely begins with the source material. Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s whimsical novel revolves around Jack Gladney (Driver), a professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill. He lives with his wife Babette ( Greta Gerwig ) and their four children, but when an “Airborne Toxic Event” takes place in their community, the family must grapple with the universal mysteries of love and death .

During his introductory remarks at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 30, Baumbach joked about the book’s “unfilmable” reputation. The writer-director is a longtime staple of the festival, with “White Noise” marking his eighth film there.

His others have included: “Kicking and Screaming” (1995), “The Squid and the Whale” (2005), “Margot at the Wedding” (2007), “Frances Ha” (2012), “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017) and “Marriage Story” (2019), which was the centerpiece selection. His film “While We’re Young” (2014) was a “surprise” secret screening at the 52nd NYFF.

It could struggle with mass audiences and industry voters at large

“White Noise” evokes Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice” (2014) with a touch of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) and any Wes Anderson mid-career joint.

There seem to be two key demographics for “White Noise” – intellectual cinephiles and film students that will call this generation’s quintessential college-defining movie like “The Boondock Saints” (1999).  And that seems to be its main hurdle.

Undoubtedly the largest-scale movie Baumbach’s constructed, dipping between varying genres, perhaps too much in fact. Netflix will need to focus on getting industry voters to watch it on the big screen, while also selling it for mass audience appeal, both of which may be difficult.

Technical categories are in play, but major ones could be difficult.

With star Driver in the lead role, the two-time Oscar nominee of “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) and “Marriage Story” (2019) has climbed the ranks of one of our most versatile actors working today. While he has the respect of his colleagues, the contenders in his category will simply be too buzzy to overcome.

Greta Gerwig, who’s built Hollywood credit with her two Oscar-nominated directorial features, “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019), steps back in front of the camera as an actor, her first since her snubbed turn in Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women” (2016). Playing the wife and mother Babette, whose elusive state becomes entangled in the narrative’s mysteries, Gerwig gets key moments to shine, notably with an engaging and emotional monologue in the film’s second half. Netflix confirms exclusively to Variety , she will be submitted for supporting actress consideration during awards season. With a seemingly open race still unfolding, perhaps the streamer can find some traction with her.

It features gorgeous set pieces from two-time Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (2010’s “True Grit” and 2016’s “Hail, Caesar!”) and Emmy nominated set decorator Claire Kaufman (“American Horror Story”), alongside the ‘80s era threads by legendary costume designer Ann Roth, who currently holds the record of the oldest woman ever to win a competitive Oscar for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020).

Another lively and grandiose music composition from four-time nominee Danny Elfman and an original song, “New Body Rhumba” from LCD Soundsystem, bookends the tale, which features a fun and unexpected musical-dance sequence that may go down with “You Make My Dreams” from “(500) Days of Summer” (2009) and “Aquarius” from “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) as the most memorable in recent memory. Elfman has been a cinephile favorite in the world of composers, assembling four Oscar noms throughout his career — “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Men in Black” (1997), “Big Fish” (2003) and “Milk” (2008) — with no statuette yet to be won. An overdue narrative could do wonders for him, similar to Ennio Morricone’s winning run for “The Hateful Eight” (2015), despite the film missing out on key noms.

Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach at the New York Film Festival Q&A for “White Noise”

Were Venice and NYFF the best festivals to premiere it?

Even after making history as the first film ever to be named the opening night selection at the Venice and New York Film Festivals, the buzz has been strangely muted. A tepid 150-second standing ovation kicked off in Italy but quickly went to the backburner after Brendan Fraser’s viral moment after “The Whale” and the “Don’t Worry Darling” controversies dominated the headlines.

During his turn at the microphone at NYFF, artistic director Dennis Lim paid tribute to another filmmaker with an even longer NYFF resume: French auteur Jean-Luc Godard, who died in September at the age of 91. More than 25 of his films screened at the festival, and his last film, “Image Book” (2018), will be playing for free, on a loop schedule for the festival’s first week.

The renowned East Coast fest, celebrating its 60th anniversary, is going through an evolution and looking to cement its place in the world of must-stops for Oscar hopefuls and dynamic filmmakers amid a leadership turnover; executive director Eugene Hernandez is departing to head the Sundance Film Festival. In his opening night remarks, Lim said, “White Noise” captures the spirit of the festival at this moment.

Their long track records at NYFF point to a potential problem that has yet to be addressed, which is a constant return to the same well of directors. As the Hollywood industry crawls, even is arguably dragged towards progress, one would argue that NYFF, and the overall state of film criticism, is not open enough to new, dynamic voices.

Over the last decade, NYFF opening night films have come from the likes of Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Richard Linklater (“Last Flag Flying”) and Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”), all of which have played the fest multiple times.

WHITE NOISE – (L-R) Don Cheadle (Murray) and Adam Driver (Jack). Cr: Wilson Webb/NETFLIX © 2022

Netflix simply has better options

Netflix is still confident about its awards prospects, and to be honest, they should be. Look for it to get embraced by the Golden Globes when they return in January, and with a seemingly light adapted screenplay race, Baumbach could find his way into the Oscar discussion.

The streamer’s most accessible contender is “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” from Rian Johnson, which played like gangbusters at Toronto. Despite very mixed reviews and a 22-minute shorter cut, “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” from Alejandro González Iñárritu might be more likely given his past track record with the Academy.

“White Noise” is produced by Baumbach and Uri Singer, and also stars Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, André Benjamin, Raffey Cassidy, May Nivola and Sam Nivola, children of the great character actor Alessandro Nivola.

It will open in theaters on Nov. 25 before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 30.

Variety

Alejandro González Iñárritu on Re-Cutting ‘Bardo’ Into a ‘Tightened’ Film and Why Some Modern Cinema ‘Lacks Soul’

Alejandro González Iñárritu has bemoaned modern cinema’s prioritization of style over substance. Taking to the stage in London for a wide-ranging discussion about his career, the two-time best director Oscar winner said: “I don’t care about the quality of things. When I see young filmmakers, I’m very connected to the way they express themselves. Nowadays, a lot of things look beautiful but there’s a lack of soul.” The filmmaker expressed that audience expectations have shifted, too, saying he believes it is unlikely his “demanding” 2003 film “21 Grams” could be made today. “I don’t know if we could have made that film...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Devil in the White City’ Series at Hulu Loses Director Todd Field (EXCLUSIVE)

In another blow to Hulu’s series adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” Todd Field has exited the project on which he was to serve as director and executive producer, Variety has learned exclusively. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the search is now on for a new director. News of Field’s departure from the show comes just days after Variety also exclusively reported that series star Keanu Reeves had bowed out as well. Field most recently wrote and directed the Cate Blanchett-led drama feature “Tár,” which debuted at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Smile’ Beats ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ as David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops

David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama “Amsterdam” collapsed in its box office debut, earning an anemic $6.5 million from 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t overcome bad reviews and minimal buzz and is shaping up to be one of the biggest misfires of the year. This weekend’s other newcomer “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” also fell short of expectations, albeit to a lesser degree, with $11.5 million from 4,350 cinemas in its opening weekend. However, Sony’s animated family film, an adaptation of the popular children’s book about an anthropomorphic reptile (who sings!) voiced by Shawn Mendes, won’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Oscar Movies Finally Rebound at the Box Office? Deciphering Ticket Sales for ‘Tár’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’

After two years of upheaval and unfamiliarity at the box office, there’s something refreshingly familiar about the theatrical release of “Tár.” The acclaimed movie, directed by Todd Fields and starring Cate Blanchett as a world-famous conductor embroiled in a controversy of her own making, generated a stellar $160,000 from four theaters (two in New York City and two in Los Angeles) over the weekend, averaging a mighty $40,000 per location. Next weekend, it’s expanding its theater count (ever so slightly), to 30 new venues in 10 domestic markets. That kind of steady and deliberately paced rollout, one that relies almost...
MOVIES
Noah Baumbach
Alessandro Nivola
Danny Elfman
Greta Gerwig
Joel Coen
Ennio Morricone
Jean Luc Godard
Don Delillo
Martin Scorsese
Don Cheadle
Variety

Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim Join Marrakech Film Festival Jury

The Marrakech International Film Festival will make a big comeback this year with a star-studded jury, including Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Vanessa Kirby (“The Son”), French actor Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”), Australian director Justin Kurzel (“Nitram”) and Danish director Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”). Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki (“Caparnum”), German actor Diane Kruger (“Inglorious Basterds”) and Moroccan director Laïla Marrakchi (“Marock”) complete the high-profile jury. As previously announced, Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning director of “The Great Beauty” and “The Hand of God,” will preside over the jury, which spans 10 countries from four continents. This year’s jury underscores...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ron Herrera Resigns as L.A. County Federation of Labor President After Conversation Featuring Racist Remarks Surfaces

Update: Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera submitted his resignation to the federation’s executive board on Monday evening, as reported by the L.A. Times. The exit comes after news broke Sunday of an Oct. 2021 meeting between Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez, fellow councilmembers Kevin De Leon and Gil Cedillo and Herrera that was secretly recorded and posted to Reddit. Martinez resigned her post as Los Angeles City Council president on Monday after recordings of her making racist remark at a meeting surfaced. However, she did not resign her position on the city council, the L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Danny Masterson Goes on Trial for Rape as Scientology Looms in the Background

At a pre-trial hearing in the Danny Masterson rape case last week, Judge Charlaine Olmedo laid down a basic ground rule. “This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” she said. But the role of the church will nevertheless be a key theme in the trial, which begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Masterson, the 46-year-old former star of “That ’70s Show,” is facing three charges of forcible rape and a possible sentence of 45 years to life. Masterson is a Scientologist, and all three of his accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged assaults. Olmedo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Laura Poitras, Aurélia Petit Join Iran Protest at BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

PROTEST Oscar and Venice-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”) and fellow filmmakers Georgia Oakley (“Blue Jean”), Roberto Minervini (“What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?”) and Ondi Timoner (“Last Flight Home”) were among those who protested against the imprisonment of Iranian filmmakers and other incarcerated artists around the world, and to demonstrate support for the tenacious women of Iran who are challenging for their freedom at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday. They joined festival director Tricia Tuttle, producer Madeleine Molyneaux (“Gospel Hill”); actors Aurélia Petit (“Saint Omer”) and Taki Mumladze (“A Room...
PROTESTS
Variety

‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million. Live + 7 data indicates that the “Ghosts” episode, titled “Spies,” edged out every other network comedy premiere of the season — even “Young Sheldon,” which has topped other comedies for several years now. Predictably, the “Big Bang Theory” spin-off, which...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci’s Role, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Netflix’s official trailer for upcoming comedy horror series “Wednesday” has been unveiled at New York Comic Con, with comedian Fred Armisen revealed as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester. On top of that, the trailer unveiled Christina Ricci’s role in the series, which has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced in March. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s two Addams family films, 1991’s “The Addams Family” and 1993’s “Addams Family Values.” In “Wednesday,” Ricci plays a teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has started as a student, and where she will hone her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore: Adults Loving Superhero Movies Is ‘Infantile’ and Can Be a ‘Precursor to Fascism’

“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore’s hatred for superhero movies is well known, as he once called them a “blight” to cinema and “also to culture to a degree,” but he dragged them even more during a recent interview with The Guardian. Moore described adults’ continued love of superhero movies an “infantilization” that can act as “a precursor to fascism.” “I said round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queueing up to see ‘Batman’ movies,” Moore said. “Because that kind of infantilization – that urge towards simpler times, simpler...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ironheart’ Disney+ Series Casts Sonia Denis (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Ironheart” series at Disney+ has added Sonia Denis to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Denis joins series lead Dominique Thorne in the Marvel Studios series alongside cast members Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross among others. Details on who Denis will play are being kept under wraps. The show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Reps for Thorne declined to comment. Marvel Studios does not comment on projects in development. Denis recently received an Emmy nomination as part...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kenneth Branagh’s Third Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Casts Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh and More

20th Century Studios has announced the ensemble cast of “A Haunting in Venice,” director Kenneth Branagh’s third effort in the Hercule Poirot films based on Agatha Christie novels. The new ensemble behind the supernatural thriller film is headlined by Branagh reprising his role as Poirot, with Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico rounding out the cast. Set in post-WWII Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the film follows another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot. Inspired by Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party,” the now retired and living in self-imposed...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Midnight Club’ Creator Mike Flanagan Breaks Down Season 1 Mysteries and Promises Answers — Even If There Is No Season 2

SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched through the Season 1 finale of Netflix’s “The Midnight Club.” “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” mastermind Mike Flanagan turned his attention to a younger audience for his new Netflix series, “The Midnight Club,” which launched Friday. The new drama concludes its 10-episode first season with just a few answers, and many more questions about the fate of Ilonka (Iman Benson) and her fellow terminally ill teens at Brightcliffe Hospice, the Paragon cult’s mysterious connection to Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), the teens’ head caregiver and owner of the hospice, what...
TV SERIES
Variety

Justin Timberlake Performs 40-Minute Throwback Set at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Gala

Supporters turned out in droves for the 2022 Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Gala on Saturday night. Celebrities from Chris Pine to Jimmy Kimmel showed up to honor the hospital’s lifesaving work, dance the night away and, of course, enjoy a one-night-only performance from Justin Timberlake. Held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and hosted by Pine and his father Robert Pine, the celebration was the hospital’s first in-person gala since 2018, after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CHLA CEO Paul S. Viviano told reporters on the red carpet that it was the biggest night...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Peacock to Develop ‘Fear’ Series With ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock is developing a series inspired by the 1996 film “Fear,” Variety has learned exclusively. Jessica Goldberg is set to write and executive produce the adaptation. Brian Grazer, who produced the film, is executive producing along with Ron Howard, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner, all via Imagine Television, which is also listed as an executive producer. Imagine Entertainment produced the original film. Universal Television is the studio behind the series, with Universal Pictures having distributed the film. Goldberg is currently under an overall deal at UTV. The official series logline states, “This modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
