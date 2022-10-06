ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming events to embrace diversity hosted by the Bismarck Global Neighbors

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — As we learned earlier this week, Bismarck Global Neighbors is known for working with new Americans and immigrants who come to our state to offer them support.

And right now, they have some events coming up for the region to come together.

The nonprofit hosts a number of recurring events with the hopes to embrace and educate diversity within our community.

One event is on October 10, that’s a Jamboree potluck which the group says occurs every month with a new theme.

Bismarck Global Neighbors helping refugees feel at home in western ND

This month will highlight the countries of Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

And every year on October 19, Bismarck Global Neighbors hosts a global gala, a way to welcome new families to Bismarck.

“They get to share and celebrate their culture with the community. We find that it’s an opportunity to really find and bring in immigrant leaders to have the opportunity to be able to connect with our community,” said Executive Director, Julie Ramos Lagos.

Bismarck Global Neighbors will also be hosting a Cultural State Summit on October 24 as well.

Tickets for the summit will go live tomorrow night.

For more information head to Bismarck’s People Reporting News Facebook page.

