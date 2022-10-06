ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUBTt_0iP2dLwJ00

Kanye West has revealed that he wants Jamie Foxx to play him in a future biopic.

On Wednesday (Oct 5), the fashion designer took a break from the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirts and headed to Instagram to ask his followers who should play him in a hypothetical film.

More from VIBE.com

West gave his own opinion on the matter and insisted Foxx, 54, is his favorite to depict the life and times of Ye. “My pick is Jamie Foxx,” Ye expressed, already having his mind made up on the question. “One of the greatest genius.”

The College Dropout ‘s Instagram post arrived just a day after “one of the greatest” geniuses uploaded a post regarding Black Lives Matter. Jamie typed a heartfelt tribute to the movement amid Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” debate across the internet in the aforementioned post.

The lengthy post shed light on the movement and how “the narrative of Black Lives Matter has been twisted.”

“I’m sitting here reflecting on the moment when George Floyd was killed,” the future Spawn actor typed. “I remember how the entire world was affected by this senseless, brutal murder captured on film. I remember how we all felt, no matter what color you were. This was the worst display of human behavior.”

He continued his thoughts on the movement, proclaiming that “one media post” can’t take away what it truly represents: “the goodness in our world.”

“The narrative of Black Lives Matter has been twisted, taken advantage of, and 1 million other things as social media tends to do. But I refuse to believe that the whole world had it wrong and all of this was in vain. One media post can almost make you forget what happened but let’s not forget the goodness in our world is depending on it,” Foxx said, adding the BLM hashtag in conclusion.

Read Jamie Foxx’s tribute in full below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Yasiin Bey Rocks ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye West ‘BLM’ Controversy

Yasiin Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — seems to have acknowledged controversy surrounding former collaborator Kanye West and his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, which he debuted at his YZY SZN 9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The Brooklyn MC, 48, took to his Instagram account early Friday morning modeling two shirts that read “White Lives Matter” with the “v” faded, resulting in the shirt reading “White Lies Matter.”More from VIBE.comKanye West's Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic TweetKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' ShirtKanye West Claims Lizzo Is Shamed By Bots For...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter Comments

Kanye West slammed the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the White Lives Matter shirts at his YZY SZN9 show, and his comments have drawn criticism from a number of figures. Wanda Cooper-James, the mother of hate crime victim Ahmaud Arbery, recently spoke out against West after the rapper referred to Black Lives Matter as a “scam” on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kanye
Vibe

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Blm
Vibe

Leslie Jones Recounts Her Crush On Suge Knight In High School

Leslie Jones got caught up in some romantic nostalgia during her Oct. 5 visit to DJ Whoo Kid’s Whooarmy Live show. The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that she attended high school with Suge Knight and that back in the day, the now-bald 57-year-old used to carry an aura similar to that of an attractive family in music history. “When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” the comedian said. “So, I was in f**cking love with him. He had...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Diddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake Pastor

Diddy has smoke for Ma$e, and he’s claiming it’s all facts. Bad Boy’s founder appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct.5) and had choice words for his former collaborator, calling the Harlem World rapper a “fake pastor.”  “Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy. And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people,” he said, referencing Ma$e’s 1997 debut, Harlem World. “And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts....
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Diddy Believes New York Hip-Hop Is In “Last Place” Due To Unoriginality

Diddy believes New York rappers should step away from regional music trends, or be left in the dust. During a sitdown with Funk Flex on Tuesday (Oct.4), the Bad Boy Records founder discussed his time away from New York, declaring he’s “back outside” and has returned for the throne in his hometown. More from VIBE.comJermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def And Bad Boy 'Verzuz' BattleDiddy Speaks On His Quest To Find Love After Losing Kim PorterKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt While on the topic of New York’s Hip-Hop scene, Puffy expressed his concerns about the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Ma$e Responds To Diddy’s “Fake Pastor” Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3M

Following Diddy’s recent remarks about his former Bad Boy brethren in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ma$e has spoken! “Yo, you see how people act when you don’t let them come on stage and give they fake apology, so they can promote they little wack song,” Ma$e chuckled in an Instagram post responding to claims of owing Puff $3,000,000 and him being a “fake pastor.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake PastorDiddy Refuses To Support Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' ShirtKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards He...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def And Bad Boy ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Jermaine Dupri has confirmed that a Verzuz battle between his So So Def Records and Diddy’s Bad Boy Records is still in the works. The producer appeared at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta over the weekend and gave fans an update on the pending showdown between the two historic labels. “I’m saying this to let y’all know, the So So Def and Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” Dupri revealed on stage during the event, which took place on Saturday (Oct. 8) and Sunday (Oct. 9) at Centennial Olympic Park.More from VIBE.comDiddy Speaks On His Quest To Find Love After Losing Kim...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Diddy Refuses To Support Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the latest figure to speak out against Kanye West’s decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his recent YZY SZN 9 show. The Bad Boy Records founder took to social media on Wednesday night (Oct. 6) to address the topic, taking Kanye to task while noting his continued support of the music and fashion titan. “I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet but the thing I do have to address is this ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt,” Diddy said in a clip posted on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Kanye West Claims Lizzo Is Shamed By Bots For Weight Loss

Kanye West thinks Lizzo is being condemned for attempting to lose weight by social media bots. And he feels it’s a part of a bigger conspiracy. During an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday (Oct. 5), Ye sat down with the titular host and discussed his idea of “liberal Nazis” who he feels attacked him for his YZY SZN 9 “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.More from VIBE.comKanye West's Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic TweetKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' ShirtYasiin Bey Rocks 'White Lies Matter' Shirt Amid Kanye West 'BLM' Controversy The rapper explained how the...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vibe

Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New “Messy” Song

Fans have theorized lyrics from Quavo and Takeoff’s duo debut Only Built For Infinity Links are about West-coast rapper Saweetie, as Huncho raps about a woman who crossed him romantically on the track “Messy.” “I said, Caresha, please ’cause she too messy/Bi**h fu**ed my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’. You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it,” he raps on the DJ Durel-produced track, according to Genius.More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Talk Their In-Studio Creative Process As Unc & PhewQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Diddy Speaks On...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Fivio Foreign Performs “City Of Gods” And “Big Drip” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fivio Foreign graced the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage with a high-powered performance that doubled as a coronation of his ascent to star status. Kicking off his set with his anthemic ode to the Big Apple, “City Of Gods,” the Brooklyn native—clad in a shimmering jacket designed by Celine—summoned Bronx rapper Lil Tjay to join him onstage. Running through their collaborative hit “Zoo York,” the drill rap star gave Bronx’s own room to serenade the crowd with his defiant track “Beat The Odds” while delivering his vocals and rocking a black outfit beneath a bulletproof vest. Jumping back into...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Lizzo Responds To Kanye West’s Comments About Her Weight

Kanye West’s recent remarks regarding Lizzo’s weight loss and the media’s promotion of an “unhealthy” lifestyle have garnered a mixed reaction from the public on both sides of the debate. Apparently, Lizzo didn’t appreciate Yeezy’s mention of her in an attempt to lend credence to his argument and expressed her thoughts after the rapper’s remarks were brought to her attention. More from VIBE.comRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West's Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic TweetKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence

It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Drake joined his brethrens Kendrick Lamar and Eminem as the third rapper to have an album spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Drake’s 2011 album Take Care holds the No. 67 spot this week on the Billboard 200 chart, now making it the third-longest charting Hip-Hop album in Billboard 200 history. The 18-track album has charted 500 weeks now, leveling it up to the same status of Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits and Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. Reportedly, only 16 albums have charted for that amount of time.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy