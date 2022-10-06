Kanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic

Kanye West has revealed that he wants Jamie Foxx to play him in a future biopic.

On Wednesday (Oct 5), the fashion designer took a break from the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirts and headed to Instagram to ask his followers who should play him in a hypothetical film.

West gave his own opinion on the matter and insisted Foxx, 54, is his favorite to depict the life and times of Ye. “My pick is Jamie Foxx,” Ye expressed, already having his mind made up on the question. “One of the greatest genius.”

The College Dropout ‘s Instagram post arrived just a day after “one of the greatest” geniuses uploaded a post regarding Black Lives Matter. Jamie typed a heartfelt tribute to the movement amid Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” debate across the internet in the aforementioned post.

The lengthy post shed light on the movement and how “the narrative of Black Lives Matter has been twisted.”

“I’m sitting here reflecting on the moment when George Floyd was killed,” the future Spawn actor typed. “I remember how the entire world was affected by this senseless, brutal murder captured on film. I remember how we all felt, no matter what color you were. This was the worst display of human behavior.”

He continued his thoughts on the movement, proclaiming that “one media post” can’t take away what it truly represents: “the goodness in our world.”

“The narrative of Black Lives Matter has been twisted, taken advantage of, and 1 million other things as social media tends to do. But I refuse to believe that the whole world had it wrong and all of this was in vain. One media post can almost make you forget what happened but let’s not forget the goodness in our world is depending on it,” Foxx said, adding the BLM hashtag in conclusion.

Read Jamie Foxx’s tribute in full below.