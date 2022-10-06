Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts
Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500 closed at 3,639.66, up a modest 1.5% from its Sept. 30 close of 3,585.62, which was the lowest closing price of 2022. The index is now down 24.1% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.
Rigel Pharma Drops FDA Submission Plans Expanded Use Of Its Lead Product
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL received guidance from the FDA's review of its re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). Based on the guidance, Rigel does not expect to file a supplemental marketing application for wAIHA, an autoimmune disorder characterized by...
Get free Amazon gift cards with Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals
Our guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. It includes all the hottest deals that get you free money from Amazon. During the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, there are two additional offers you definitely need to know about. When you buy a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, these Prime Day deals get you discounts plus free Amazon gift cards!
Rick's picks: A tech expert's guide to the top 10 Prime Day deals
Happy Prime Day! Wait, what? Is it July again already? Nope: Amazon decided to hold a second Prime Day event this year. Officially it's called Prime Day Early Access, which is confusing because early access to what? I guess it's better than some of the other names Amazon was considering, based on totally legitimate, not-made-up internal documents I uncovered:
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale TV deals: The best offers on Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense and more
After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from home appliances and household essentials to laptops and tech. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult....
