Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted holding hands at famed Parisian museum. After making Emmy Awards history again last month, Zendaya was spotted indulging in a romantic trip to the Louvre with Tom Holland in Paris on Friday (Oct. 7). The "Spider-Man" costars were spotted clasping hands and checking out the historic works of art at the famed museum, according to Glamour. The couple's cultural excursion comes in the wake of their recent dinner date at New York City's MAMO restaurant on Zendaya's 26th birthday in early September. Both outings marked rare public dates for the super-private couple, who opened up to GQ last year about keeping their romance off the radar. "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya explained. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other." The "Euphoria" star did put the brakes on the couple's usual privacy approach on Tom's birthday, though, sharing an adorably cozy photo of the two on Instagram that she captioned, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO