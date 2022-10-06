Read full article on original website
Queen Jordan, King Jaxon
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony on Monday morning, Oct. 10. The new king and queen are Jaxon Hulsing and Jordan Green. Queen Jordan is the daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green. King Jaxon is the son of Cory and Mary Hulsing. To see...
Arnold J. Smisek, 93
Arnold J. Smisek, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side at his home on Friday, October 7, 2022. Arnold was born on September 25, 1929 in Forest Township, Rice County, MN to Edward J. and Julia (Trnka) Smisek. He graduated from New Prague High School, attended Dunwoody Institute, and then entered the US Navy, where he served as an electrician aboard the USS Currier in the Korean War. He married Mary M. Maus, the woman who would become his treasured best friend for the rest of his life on June 9, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Belle Plaine. He worked as a maintenance electrician for Thermo King for 30 years. Arnold was a man of many talents and interests. The name, Smisek, in Czech means laughter, and that best described Arnold. He had a joyful spirit that infected everything he did. He was a woodworker by hobby and built three of the houses that the couple would call home. He even helped a grandson with a scouting derby race car that took “Best in Show”. He loved watching Minnesota sports teams, specifically the Twins, Vikings, and Gophers. A friendly game of cards, especially Euchre, and crossword puzzles filled leisure hours.
Richard E. Parks, 78
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Richard E. Parks, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully at his daughter’s home with his family at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard was born on February 1, 1944 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Leonard W. Parks and Freda Cowger. He grew up in Coyle, OK and at age 18, he joined the US Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service to his country. Richard married his love and best friend, Cheryl George on June 26, 1971 in Derby, Kansas. He continued his career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and finally retired as a slot mechanic manager for Mystic Lake Casino.
Kenneth Edward Schleis, 83
Kenneth Edward Schleis, age 83, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM, with Father Tom Niehaus, Father George Grafsky and Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, all at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
