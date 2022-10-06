Arnold J. Smisek, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side at his home on Friday, October 7, 2022. Arnold was born on September 25, 1929 in Forest Township, Rice County, MN to Edward J. and Julia (Trnka) Smisek. He graduated from New Prague High School, attended Dunwoody Institute, and then entered the US Navy, where he served as an electrician aboard the USS Currier in the Korean War. He married Mary M. Maus, the woman who would become his treasured best friend for the rest of his life on June 9, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Belle Plaine. He worked as a maintenance electrician for Thermo King for 30 years. Arnold was a man of many talents and interests. The name, Smisek, in Czech means laughter, and that best described Arnold. He had a joyful spirit that infected everything he did. He was a woodworker by hobby and built three of the houses that the couple would call home. He even helped a grandson with a scouting derby race car that took “Best in Show”. He loved watching Minnesota sports teams, specifically the Twins, Vikings, and Gophers. A friendly game of cards, especially Euchre, and crossword puzzles filled leisure hours.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO