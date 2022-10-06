Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
10 of the Best Vampire-Themed Anime Films and Series
Werewolves, witches, zombies...there are just a few classic monsters that many associate with the festive Halloween season. Despite iconic slasher villains like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers having shared the spotlight in recent decades, no Halloween is complete or horror-stricken enough without a visit from the fanged undead with a soft spot for human blood: vampires.
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies Set In College
For decades, horror movies have been obsessed with tormenting teenagers. Whether it's their endless energy or their general naivety, slasher movie villains and other supernatural beings love to kill the youth. While most of these teens are still in high school when they're targeted, there is also a section of horror movies devoted to slaying college kids.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
Scandinavian Company Nordisk Film Bows Advanced LED Virtual Production Stage (EXCLUSIVE)
Nordisk Film, the deep-pocketed Copenhagen-based Scandinavian film powerhouse, has launched an advanced LED virtual production stage. Named the Shortcut LED Stage, the venue will provide advanced virtual production services for TV, film, commercial shoots, music videos and live events from Scandinavian banners that are owned by Nordisk Film, as well as other companies around the world. The first film productions that have used the Shortcut LED Stage include “Boundless,” the next opus in the “Department Q” franchise, as well as Ole Bornedal’s psychological thriller “Nightwatch – Demons are Forever,” among other projects. The LED Stage is being created by Nordisk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
Collider
How Daredevil's 'She-Hulk' Appearance Echoes His Mark Waid Comics Run
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Much rejoicing was heard in various corners of the Internet last week, as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law brought Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the orbit of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). While Cox had previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this marks his first full appearance as Murdock following the cancelation of the Daredevil series on Netflix. And Daredevil's appearance not only showcases the potential path he will take in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but it also draws from a fan-favorite run featuring the Man Without Fear, specifically Mark Waid's work.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
Collider
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Collider
'Jungle Cruise 2' and 'Jumanji 3' Updates From Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia
This weekend Collider sat down with producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia. Even though they were there to mostly talk about their upcoming blockbuster Black Adam, we couldn’t pass on the opportunity to put our safari boots on and ask about two adventure projects that also happen to feature international superstar Dwayne Johnson.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': M'Baku Coming to Avengers Campus
As fans await the highly-awaited sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official Disney Parks Twitter account has revealed that fan-favorite character M'Baku is coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. The tweet reads:. "WAKANDA FOREVER! M’Baku will soon make his journey to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure...
Collider
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 10 - 16
Pack your Scooby Snacks, it’s a busy week of horror releases! The classic Halloween store Spirit Halloween (you know, the one that appears just as mysteriously as it disappears) is the home base for Spirit Halloween: The Movie, an adventure starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook, and Marla Gibbs. We are reminded of the awfulness of the Internet with the Hulu original film Grimcutty, which explores what happens when a meme sparks violence. Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts are understandably disturbed in The Watcher, the new Netflix series that tackles the true story of a family in New Jersey who is stalked through letters by an unidentified person. And the most anticipated of all, Halloween Ends, is poised to be the final nail in the coffin for the legendary Halloween franchise that will feature Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode against the unstoppable Michael Myers. Will she finally kill the killer?
Collider
'Andor’ Shows Cassian's Skills as a Spy in Episode 5
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence operative and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andor we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the film, the Cassian we meet on the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will eventually turn him into a hero of the Alliance.
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Comments / 0