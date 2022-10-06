It’s no secret that the Vancouver Canucks’ blue line lacks strength on the right side. So, after an offseason where general manager Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford tried (and failed) to add anything of significance to that department, top defenceman Quinn Hughes offered a solution. He would be willing to move from his natural left side to his off-side on the right. He started in training camp paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on that aforementioned right side and stayed there for scrimmages and his first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken. By all accounts, he looked pretty good and now has the confidence of Bruce Boudreau to play there during the regular season if needed.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO