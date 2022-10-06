Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Eastmont runs over West Valley, Cashmere wins Pear Bowl
Eastmont spoiled West Valley's homecoming with a huge running game while Cashmere used balance on offense and defense to win the Pear Bowl Friday night. Eastmont ran over West Valley 35-27 to spoil the Ram’s homecoming night. Gunnar Peterson led the way with 28-carries for 275-yards and a touchdown. Colby King scored twice and finished with 133-yards while Austin Ruffins also found the end zone twice. West Valley quarterback Skyler Cassel was 24-for-38 for 295-yards and 4-touchdowns with one interception.
ncwlife.com
Saturday Prep Roundup
Turning to prep girls soccer on Saturday, Wenatchee made it a season-sweep in it series with Eastmont, downing the Wildcats 3-nil in Quincy. Eisenhower edged Moses Lake 2-1. Othello blanked Ephrata 3-nil. Kiona-Benton topped Quincy 3-nil. Ellensburg and Cascade played to a 0-0 tie. St. George’s blasted Brewster 6-1.
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 10th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late last night. A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire.
ncwlife.com
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Alpaca Fest Northwest underway in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something fun, unique and family-friendly this weekend, you’re in luck. Alpaca Fest Northwest is underway, running Oct. 8-9. It takes place at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m to about 2 p.m. on Sunday.
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres
A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
nbcrightnow.com
US-2 near Stevens Pass closes again amid Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US-2 near Skykomish closed again Sunday morning, to give crews a chance to remove a burned tree from the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said there isn't a detour in place. The highway has closed and been reopened multiple times since...
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
ifiberone.com
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County Sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crashes into power pole, catches fire in Connell
CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation. About a...
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
ncwlife.com
12-year-old injured after bike collides with car in Lakeview
A 12-year-old had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance Friday night after their bike collided with a car in Lakeview outside Soap Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the child – whom they did not identify as a boy or girl – was riding their bike south about 6 p.m. on Ephrata Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Grant Street Northwest and ran into the side of a Subaru Forester.
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
ncwlife.com
2022 election: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Yakima County
It’s almost time to cast votes in the 2022 general election, the first to elect officials under new voting boundaries. Congressional and state legislative candidates are all running in districts with new boundaries after routine redistricting done each decade. “I really think the federal contests drive turnout in these...
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
