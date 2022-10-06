Read full article on original website
2022 Sheldon United Fund Drive Underway
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s that time of year again, time for the annual Sheldon United Fund Drive. According to those in charge of the drive, the drive is underway as of this Monday, and it runs through December 31st. This year’s goal is $30,000. They tell us...
Two Arrested After Pursuit Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — Two men were arrested after a law enforcement pursuit early on Sunday in which they allegedly struck the officer’s vehicle. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:31 a.m., they arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, SD, and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa.
Plymouth County Man Sentenced To Life In Killing Of Stepson
Le Mars, Iowa — A rural Merrill man who was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of his stepson was sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison. Eighty-four-year-old Thomas Knapp, was found guilty of the shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in May, 2020, at Knapp’s home near Merrill. Knapp was also sentenced to up to ten years for willful injury in Juzek’s death.
Ocheyedan Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Allendorf
Allendorf, Iowa– An Ocheyedan woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Allendorf on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 77-year-old Yvonne Bales of Ocheyedan was driving a 2007 Ford westbound on Highway 9, two miles north and five east of Sibley. They tell us that a truck driver was also westbound on 9 in a 2021 Freightliner semi.
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
Fire Destroys Three Apartments In Le Mars Apartment Complex
Le Mars, Iowa — Improperly discarded smoking materials get the blame for a fire that destroyed three apartments in an apartment complex in Le Mars late Sunday night. According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, the call was received a few minutes before midnight of an apartment building on fire at 1070 7th Ave Southeast.
Survey shows how consumers are responding to higher beef prices
Orange City, Iowa — The cost of a home-prepared quarter-pound cheeseburger is now 10.8% higher than just two years ago, and inflation is a major driver of that increase. As Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Beth Doran explains, the higher price is the result of higher input costs up and down the beef supply chain.
Region Volleyball Pairings Out
The regional volleyball pairings are out for the upcoming tournaments. Sheldon has been assigned to 3A Region 1 and will open on Monday the 17th at West Lyon. The other lower bracket matchup has Spirit Lake at Rock Valley. The top seed went to Sioux Center who opens against Okoboji. In 3A Region 2 the top seed went to Unity who will host MOC Floyd Valley on the 17th . Western Christian is the top seed in 2A Region 1 and will open with a first round bye. They begin play on Wednesday the 19th. In Class 1A Region 1 the top seed went to Gehlen Catholic.
Dairy producers and allied industry invited to learn about shifting market trends
Orange City, Iowa — The I-29 Moo University Dairy Webinar Series continues Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 1 p.m. with a focus on long-term dairy supply and demand trends. The webinar will feature food and agriculture consultant Betty Berning, operator of Betty Berning Consulting, which provides services ranging from supply chain optimization to market intelligence for the food and agricultural sector. Berning will help producers learn about how dairy supply and demand are shifting globally and what that means for U.S. dairy.
Lorna Lee Schiphoff
Lorna Lee Schiphoff, age 70 of rural Hartley, passed away at the Spencer Municipal Hospital in Spencer on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 13th at 10:30 a.m. at the First Reformed Church in Melvin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12th...
