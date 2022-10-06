The regional volleyball pairings are out for the upcoming tournaments. Sheldon has been assigned to 3A Region 1 and will open on Monday the 17th at West Lyon. The other lower bracket matchup has Spirit Lake at Rock Valley. The top seed went to Sioux Center who opens against Okoboji. In 3A Region 2 the top seed went to Unity who will host MOC Floyd Valley on the 17th . Western Christian is the top seed in 2A Region 1 and will open with a first round bye. They begin play on Wednesday the 19th. In Class 1A Region 1 the top seed went to Gehlen Catholic.

SHELDON, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO