Military

WCNC

Military starts process of renaming bases, assets which honor Civil War Confederate figures

WASHINGTON — 157 years after the Civil War ended, the U.S. military is poised to remove all mention of the Confederacy at all of its bases and other assets. After 18 months of study, the armed forces are about to enact a plan to rename nine Army posts and two Navy ships, and remove or modify a 17-page list of Defense Department assets named to honor the Confederacy.
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Navy Times

Austin approves plan to drop Confederate references from DoD property

The services are about to get underway on a plan to rename nine Army posts, two Navy ships and remove or modify a host of monuments and tributes to the Confederacy, per recommendations from an independent commission approved Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin has convened a working group...
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Army Times

An end strength crisis is here for the Army

There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
24/7 Wall St.

The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military

When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
MilitaryTimes

Navy, Marines Corps offer gun locks to prevent suicide

As part of the U.S. military’s ongoing efforts to stem suicide in the ranks, the Navy and Marine Corps are partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs to distribute 200,000 gun locks to installations nationwide. The gun locks can be picked up at VA facilities across the country, as...
