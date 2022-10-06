Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Pentagon planned 63% cut to Hawaii troops’ living allowances as billions flow to Ukraine
U.S. troops stationed in Hawaii were told this month they’d soon see a 62.5 percent cut in their overseas cost-of-living allowance (COLA) at a time when the U.S. is sending billions in aid to Ukraine, dealing with high inflation, and a potential recession. Last week, however, the Pentagon said it reversed that decision.
Pentagon chief gives go ahead to change military bases named after Confederate generals
The plan will remove from the U.S. military names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy or any person who served with the Confederacy.
WCNC
Military starts process of renaming bases, assets which honor Civil War Confederate figures
WASHINGTON — 157 years after the Civil War ended, the U.S. military is poised to remove all mention of the Confederacy at all of its bases and other assets. After 18 months of study, the armed forces are about to enact a plan to rename nine Army posts and two Navy ships, and remove or modify a 17-page list of Defense Department assets named to honor the Confederacy.
US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People
A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Navy Times
Austin approves plan to drop Confederate references from DoD property
The services are about to get underway on a plan to rename nine Army posts, two Navy ships and remove or modify a host of monuments and tributes to the Confederacy, per recommendations from an independent commission approved Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin has convened a working group...
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
US government 'struggled to track' Afghan evacuees who departed military bases after withdrawal: IG
DHS watchdog found the U.S. government “struggled to track” Afghan evacuees who left U.S. military bases designated as “safe havens” on their own after the Afghanistan withdrawal.
12 civilians killed by US military operations in 2021, Pentagon report says
Twelve civilians were killed and five civilians were injured because of US military operations in 2021, according to a congressionally mandated Pentagon report released Tuesday.
Defense Secretary Austin orders renaming of military bases with Confederate ties
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo approving a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and other items bearing the names of Confederate officers.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
MilitaryTimes
Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?
Thanks to unusually high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for its number of troops — likely making it the only major branch that won’t fall short this fiscal year, military leaders told Congress Wednesday. The Air Force and Navy each hit...
Army Times
An end strength crisis is here for the Army
There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military
When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
Watchdog report reveals some military families lack rights to dispute housing problems
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some military families living on base in housing run by private landlords still do not have the right to dispute housing concerns, according to a newly released Pentagon watchdog report. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Inspector General for the U.S. Department of...
The Size of the US Military Each Year Since the Korean War
The status of the United States as a global military superpower has remained unchanged since the end of World War II. The size of the U.S. military, however, has changed significantly over the years. Since the mid-1950s, the number of active-duty men and women serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps has […]
MilitaryTimes
Navy, Marines Corps offer gun locks to prevent suicide
As part of the U.S. military’s ongoing efforts to stem suicide in the ranks, the Navy and Marine Corps are partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs to distribute 200,000 gun locks to installations nationwide. The gun locks can be picked up at VA facilities across the country, as...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video of Navy SEAL candidates getting tear gassed sets off investigation
The U.S. Navy has launched a new investigation into its SEAL training course after video surfaced of instructors hosing down a group of SEAL candidates with tear gas for over a minute. CBS Evening News tweeted the clip of the tear-gas video, which was reportedly taken last year on San...
