WASHINGTON — 157 years after the Civil War ended, the U.S. military is poised to remove all mention of the Confederacy at all of its bases and other assets. After 18 months of study, the armed forces are about to enact a plan to rename nine Army posts and two Navy ships, and remove or modify a 17-page list of Defense Department assets named to honor the Confederacy.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO