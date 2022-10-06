Read full article on original website
Related
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
WWE Extreme Rules Results (10/8/2022): Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Edge, Bayley, Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Extreme Rules Match: Liv...
New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent
WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
TJPW Wrestle Princess III Results (10/9/22): Shoko Nakajima vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Riho Competes, And More
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) held their biggest show of the year on Sunday, Wrestle Princess III, live from the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. The show was the culmination of TJPW's year as the Tokyo Princess Cup winner, Yuka Sakazaki, challenged Shoko Nakajima for the Princess of Princess Championship in the main event.
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Be Held In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
NJPW continues to honor Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. More details will be announced in the future. Inoki passed away on October 1. He founded NJPW in 1972 and remained owner until 2005. He was a...
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Bound For Glory!
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ACTION Wrestling ACTION! Results (10/7): AC Mack, Shazza McKenzie, Adam Priest, In Action
ACTION Wrestling held its ACTION! event on October 7 from Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ACTION Wrestling ACTION! Results (10/7) - Territory Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik...
Saraya (Paige) Discusses Her Decision To Sign With AEW, Never Talked To WWE About Wrestling Again
Saraya returns to Twitch. At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya (Paige in WWE) made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury.
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Working As An Enhancement Talent For WWE When He Was In High School
Scotty 2 Hotty was skipping class to get beat up by some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. During a recent appearance on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Scotty (real name Scott Garland) detailed how he got his start in the industry and being younger than his son is now and working multiple shows every weekend.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal, Satnam Singh's Andre The Giant 'Impression', More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 9, 2022. - Last night at Extreme Rules, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 which will also take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This logo features the Liberty Bell and The Return of Roman numerals to the WrestleMania logo as XL could be seen as the representation of the number 40.
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut
Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 3 Results (10/1): Penelope Pink Faces Vivian Rivera
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode three of its show on October 1. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 3 Results (10/1) - WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round:...
DEFY City Of Thorns Results (10/8): Swerve Strickland Faces Christopher Daniels, Two Titles Changes
DEFY Wrestling held its City of Thorns event on October 8 from Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. DEFY City Of Thorns Results (10/8) - Interim DEFY World Championship: Swerve Strickland def. Christopher Daniels (c) to win the title. - Ortiz def....
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0