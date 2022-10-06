Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Queen Jordan, King Jaxon
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony on Monday morning, Oct. 10. The new king and queen are Jaxon Hulsing and Jordan Green. Queen Jordan is the daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green. King Jaxon is the son of Cory and Mary Hulsing. To see...
New Prague Times
Richard E. Parks, 78
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Richard E. Parks, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully at his daughter’s home with his family at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard was born on February 1, 1944 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Leonard W. Parks and Freda Cowger. He grew up in Coyle, OK and at age 18, he joined the US Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service to his country. Richard married his love and best friend, Cheryl George on June 26, 1971 in Derby, Kansas. He continued his career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and finally retired as a slot mechanic manager for Mystic Lake Casino.
New Prague Times
Arnold J. Smisek, 93
Arnold J. Smisek, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side at his home on Friday, October 7, 2022. Arnold was born on September 25, 1929 in Forest Township, Rice County, MN to Edward J. and Julia (Trnka) Smisek. He graduated from New Prague High School, attended Dunwoody Institute, and then entered the US Navy, where he served as an electrician aboard the USS Currier in the Korean War. He married Mary M. Maus, the woman who would become his treasured best friend for the rest of his life on June 9, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Belle Plaine. He worked as a maintenance electrician for Thermo King for 30 years. Arnold was a man of many talents and interests. The name, Smisek, in Czech means laughter, and that best described Arnold. He had a joyful spirit that infected everything he did. He was a woodworker by hobby and built three of the houses that the couple would call home. He even helped a grandson with a scouting derby race car that took “Best in Show”. He loved watching Minnesota sports teams, specifically the Twins, Vikings, and Gophers. A friendly game of cards, especially Euchre, and crossword puzzles filled leisure hours.
New Prague Times
Kenneth Edward Schleis, 83
Kenneth Edward Schleis, age 83, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM, with Father Tom Niehaus, Father George Grafsky and Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, all at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in Rochester head-on crash
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police say there were no injuries after a head-on vehicle collision Monday morning. The crashed happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebrook Dr. NW and Ripley Lane NW, near the Ridgeview Manor Park. Rochester Police say the airbags of both cars...
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
willmarradio.com
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
KAAL-TV
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift to expand proton beam facility
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has received a $100M gift to expand Rochester’s proton beam facility. Mayo Clinic is the only location in Minnesota for patients to receive proton radiotherapy and this gift allows them to nearly double that access and serve even more local and regional patients.
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
Investigation launched after body found in Elko New Market street
Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a residential street near Elko New Market. The discovery was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday, with the dead body of a male found in the 11000 block of 275th Street East in New Market Township. "Our investigators will be...
