ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 2

Related
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears At Paris Fashion Show After Reuniting With Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham got emotional as she walked the runway and closed out her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 30. In photos seen here, the 47-year-old designer teared up and covered her face as she walked the catwalk following her show. She donned a svelte black midi dress from her brand and paired it with black tights and black booties for her special moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Zendaya
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Nicola Peltz
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Runway Models#Shoes#Paris Fashion Week#Eternal Goddess#Tiktok
StyleCaster

Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage

A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WWD

Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
995M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy