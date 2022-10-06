ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Senate debate gives Masters a chance to reset race

By Jonathan J. Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdWtN_0iP2Z1j000
Election 2022 Abortion Arizona (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Republican Blake Masters has a much-needed chance Thursday night to reset his Arizona Senate race against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the campaign's only televised debate.

Kelly is coming in from a position of strength, with a small lead in polling and a commanding advantage in fundraising that has allowed him and allied groups to bombard voters with ads portraying Masters as an extremist.

For Masters, the debate is a chance to counter that narrative and go on the offensive against Kelly, whose popularity with independents helped him win two years ago in a state long dominated by Republicans.

Masters, an ally and protégé of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. But since then, he has struggled to redefine his image for the more moderate swing voters he will need to win in November.

During the primary, Masters called for privatizing Social Security, took a hard-line stance against abortion and promoted a racist theory popular with white nationalists that Democrats are seeking to use immigration to replace white people in America. Donald Trump endorsed Masters two months before the primary, citing Masters' strident support of the former president's lies about a stolen 2020 election.

Masters later scrubbed some controversial positions from his website. He now says he wants to protect Social Security for older and middle-aged workers while creating a private investment option for younger workers. He also says federal law should ban abortion later in pregnancy and allow states to go further. He has not disavowed his comments on the 2020 election but now talks about ensuring the integrity of future elections.

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate, though they have curtailed spending since Masters emerged from the bruising primary.

Thiel, who employed Masters for most of his adult life and bankrolled the candidate's primary campaign, has not opened his wallet for the general election, though he has held fundraisers. A super political action committee controlled by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, r-Ky., has pared back its own spending commitments.

That has left Democrats an opening to define Masters on their terms.

Masters met Thiel when Masters took a class that the billionaire taught at Stanford University. They wrote a book together, Thiel hired him and Masters eventually rose to senior positions in Thiel’s foundation and his investment firm.

Kelly, a retired astronaut and Navy pilot, was elected in 2020 to finish the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain's term and is now running for a full six-year term. Kelly has worked to build a reputation as a moderate willing to work with Republicans.

The debate comes less than a week before early and mail voting begins, the methods chosen by at least 80% of voters in recent elections.

Masters has tried to penetrate Kelly's independent image, calling him a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden who has failed to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and allowed inflation to run rampant.

“Mark Kelly and Biden, they are one and the same,” Masters said at a rally Wednesday outside Phoenix. “They are joined at the hip because Mark Kelly supports Biden’s policies every single time when it counts.”

Before the debate, Kelly began airing a new ad in which he says he stands up to extremes in both parties.

“When Joe Biden gets it wrong, I call him out,” Kelly says in the ad.

Kelly's campaign has largely focused on his support for abortion rights, protecting Social Security, lowering drug prices and ensuring a stable water supply in the midst of a drought, which has curtailed Arizona's cut of Colorado River water.

___

For more information on the midterm elections, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
ADVOCACY
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ

Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday.The attorney is also believed to have provided information on two other lawyers connected with the statement: Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant

Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Republicans’ born again embrace of ‘big government’

In the 1990s, ABC TV’s Evening News ran more than 400 stories entitled “It’s Your Money.” Virtually all of them exposed ineffective or corrupt government expenditures. “It’s Your Money” reflected and reinforced an assumption deeply embedded in American political culture. Ronald Reagan summed it up in his 1981 inaugural address: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Nevada as polls tighten ahead of midterms

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a "Save America" rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event is taking place at the Legacy Sports Park, a sports complex next to the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, making it easy for the former president to land his plane and head straight to the rally. Minden is a very small town, with a population of just under 3,500 people, making up about 0.1% of the state’s population. The 45th president is hoping to excite and engage rural voters as Republicans work to oust Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) from her seat in November.
MINDEN, NV
The Independent

Lauren Boebert mocked as her ‘two words’ anti-Biden tweet backfires

Lauren Boebert’s attempted jab and President Joe Biden appeared to backfire as some people missed his gaffe referenced by the Colorado Republican. “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” Ms Boebert tweeted on Saturday, employing a euphemism used by conservatives meaning “f*** Joe Biden”. While many mocked Ms Boebert for using three words instead of her stated two, her supporters noted that this was likely an attempt to ridicule Mr Biden who had just made that mistake in a speech on Friday. “BREAKING: Lauren Boebert just completely humiliated herself, tweeting ‘Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon.’ That’s THREE words. She’s such...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy