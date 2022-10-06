Read full article on original website
KMOV
The Saint Louis Science Center spotlights Jane Goodall
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KMOV
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
KMOV
New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There’s some debate about how long it’s been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
KMOV
A local nonprofit focusing on helping youth, young adults in recovery through art expands to new location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A nonprofit that focuses on addiction recovery is expanding. Hope Creates is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering youths and young adults recovering from addiction through art, whether that be painting, music, improv, etc. The new space is offering more opportunities to lend a helping hand...
KMOV
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
KMOV
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Louis
From a curious young girl to an intrepid scientist to a global icon. Doctor Jane Goodall blazed a trail for women to follow. Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County. Updated: 53 minutes ago. An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old...
KMOV
Annual hydrant flushing underway this week in Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of Wentzville will conduct its annual fire hydrant flushing this week. City officials are asking residents to refrain from washing laundry when the flushing process is underway in their neighborhood. During the process, it is common to stir up mineral deposits in the mains.
KMOV
Parents raise concern about dangerous driving near U City schools
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Jeri Bross’ 8-year-old son, Dylan, attends Christ The King Catholic School in University City. Last week while picking up her son after school, she encountered a car with two teens in it that was driving the wrong way in front of the school. “And...
KMOV
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
KMOV
Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
KMOV
Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.
KMOV
Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
