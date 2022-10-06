ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

The Saint Louis Science Center spotlights Jane Goodall

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There’s some debate about how long it’s been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Annual hydrant flushing underway this week in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of Wentzville will conduct its annual fire hydrant flushing this week. City officials are asking residents to refrain from washing laundry when the flushing process is underway in their neighborhood. During the process, it is common to stir up mineral deposits in the mains.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

