Pebbles, the World’s Oldest Dog, Passes Away at 22 Years Old

By Patrick Kuklinski
 3 days ago
(Photo Credit: Guinness Book of World Records)

Some dogs, especially smaller breeds, can live for astoundingly long times. Unfortunately, some larger breeds have typical lifespans of 8 years or less. Dog years aren’t always accurate, as some breeds can live far beyond their projected lifespan. Breeds like Chihuahuas and Dachshunds are prized for their long lifespans. They can often exceed 15 years with proper veterinary care and a good diet.

However, even for these breeds, the lifespan of Pebbles the Toy Fox Terrier is incredible. The world’s oldest dog died today at 22 years old.

An Ordinary Dog With an Extraordinary Lifespan

At only four pounds, Pebbles amazed everyone when she reached over 22 years of age and became the world’s oldest dog. She was just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday. Over the course of her lifetime, this incredible pup gave birth to 32 puppies. Her lifelong companion Rocky, who passed in 2016, fathered all the pups. Her owners remark that Pebbles’ sweet demeanor will be missed by all. “She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Extending Your Own Pup’s Lifespan

Unfortunately, not all of our canine companions can reach their twenties. But there are ways to help our pets live longer, healthier lives. Currently, many advancements are being made in healthcare for animals, including new cancer treatments. Being aware of how to best care for senior pets can help not only extend their lifespans, but make their last years happier. Additionally, simple steps like managing your dog’s diet can reduce the risk of life-shortening health conditions like obesity and diabetes later in life. Even if your pup isn’t genetically set up to live over twenty years, that doesn’t mean the time they have with you isn’t precious.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Toy Fox Terrier#Pet Owner
