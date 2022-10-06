Shoppers Say This Best Selling Vacuum Has Them ‘Never Going Back to Their Old Ones’ —& You Can Snag It for $130 Off Today

Let’s be honest. No one wants to lug around a heavy vacuum with bulky cords. Of course, it’s a necessity to vacuum your home, but we believe that such a mundane task should be kind of enjoyable. That’s where a lightweight, cordless vacuum comes in. And when it comes to the best cordless vacuums , Dyson’s offerings are unmatched. With unique technology that delivers the cleanest floors, it’s no shock that the vacuums come with a high price tag. But right now, you can score this vacuum at Target for $130 off during the retailer’s Deal Days event.

The Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum is specifically crafted for easy and quick cleaning, thanks to its powerful suction that works on any surface. Even though the vacuum doesn’t have a cord, it does have up to 40 minutes of run time.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $299.99

One shopper said Dyson’s cordless vacuum has the “never going back!” to older models with cords. “You don’t realize what an inconvenience having a cord is until you don’t have one,” a final reviewer said. “I had also previously bought a cordless vacuum of another brand, and it just didn’t stand up to the name Dyson ! The vacuum makes everything simple and easy. No unplugging from room to room, seamless transition from carpet to hardwoods, easy charging station set up, and the battery lasts longer than needed,” they added.

“I’ve wanted one of these Dyson stick vacuums for a while now,” another wrote. “A friend of mine has one, and it works amazing. When I saw this available, I decided to go for it and buy one. Not a second of regret. This works so good!”

Hurry and snag a vacuum for yourself. With prices this good, you don’t want to miss adding the Dyson cordless vacuum to your collection at this price.