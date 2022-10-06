WATCH: Larry Hogan takes shot at DeSantis migrant flights amid 2024 speculation



A fter giving a campaignlike speech in New Hampshire Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) blasted fellow Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX) for transporting immigrants to Democratic strongholds across the country, labeling the moves as "publicity stunts."

Hogan, who is term-limited and thus unable to seek reelection, claimed that DeSantis has "nothing to do" with the issue of illegal immigration, accusing him of using "performative politics" and "trying to get on TV."

Speaking at the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs" event, Hogan said the decisions of both Abbott and DeSantis to transport immigrants to Democratic cities and states across the country "was a mistake."

"It's not a good solution," he told the audience.

Representatives for both DeSantis and Abbott did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

His speech at the event was reminiscent of a campaign speech, as Hogan touted his successes in Maryland while simultaneously unleashing on President Joe Biden. The location also prompted conjecture, since candidates for the presidency often spend time in New Hampshire, the state that traditionally holds its primary first.

"New Hampshire plays a unique and important role in shaping our nation's future," he said.

According to Hogan, people in the state have "never been more concerned about the direction of our country."

He then zeroed in on Biden's and the Democratic Party's shortcomings, explaining that America faces several crises, from inflation to a violent crime surge — and also an energy emergency.

Hogan's answer to these issues is lowering taxes, bringing back "fiscal conservatism," putting an end to the demonization of law enforcement, and allowing America to be energy independent, he explained.

He further claimed that Biden caters to the far Left, appears weak to our allies and enemies alike, and "attacks millions of Americans who voted against him."

"The Democratic Party is dragging us in a far-left direction that America does not want and cannot afford," the governor added.

Further, he said the Democratic Party is not solely to blame. "Rabid tribalism" has taken over, crippling both sides. Hogan has long been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. In what was described as a Trump-Hogan proxy war , the governor's selection for a successor was turned down by primary voters in favor of the former president's choice, Dan Cox. Afterward, Hogan claimed the candidate does not stand a chance, even suggesting he is mentally unstable.

"America is at a critical turning point," he claimed, explaining that there is an "exhausted majority" being drowned out by loud minorities on either side.

He is not one to "perpetuate polarization and paralysis," Hogan said. "I'm willing to stand up and fight for the things that really matter."