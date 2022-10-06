ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Gov. Youngkin pushing for small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a "moon shot" goal to ramp up nuclear energy. He's aiming at Southwest Virginia, saying it "has an extraordinary workforce in the energy world." Youngkin's 2022 Virginia Energy Plan includes several recommendations in energy innovation. "Southwest Virginia has always been,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
senadoelapr.org

Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws

NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off

(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Funds#Tangible Property#Politics State#Politics Governor#Virginians#Commonwealth#Finance
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Virginia opens KAPS program for unclaimed property

Governor Youngkin announced through an email that the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched the new KAPS program. Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds that property until the...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC12

Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Virginia NAACP leader killed in attack in Turks and Caicos

Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP’s Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday, October 2nd, while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. Two people were murdered in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy