ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Passengers coming into US from Uganda to be screened for Ebola

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgM8z_0iP2XPVX00


T he U.S. Embassy in Uganda announced Thursday that all passengers flying to the United States will be screened for Ebola .

The embassy says the screening will apply to all passengers flying from the country, including U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and visa holders. No cases of Ebola have been suspected in the U.S. recently, per the Embassy.

MORE THAN 2.5 MILLION ADOLESCENTS USE E-CIGARETTES, STUDY SHOWS

"To date in this outbreak, cases have only been confirmed in Uganda and no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of Ebola have been reported in the United States, and the risk of Ebola domestically is currently low," the Embassy said in its health alert .

The policy will apply to anyone who has been in Uganda within 21 days of flying to the U.S., with all eligible passengers being rerouted to one of five airports that will conduct screenings for the virus. The airports include John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, O'Hare International Airport in Illinois, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The screening policy will be effective Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, per the embassy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Officials in Uganda declared an outbreak of the Sudan virus strain of the Ebola disease on Sept. 20, per the World Health Organization . The 2014-2016 outbreak of Ebola in West Africa was caused by the Zaire ebolavirus, leading to 28,652 suspected, probable, or confirmed cases and 11,325 deaths worldwide, per the CDC . The U.S. had four confirmed cases, with one death.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola#Cdc#U S Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy