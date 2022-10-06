The Peoria Main Library hosts Fall Fest

The Library Fall Fest is coming to the Peoria Main Library, located at 8463 W. Monroe St., on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Library Fall Fest (formerly Explore the Library) will feature activities to celebrate the library and its role in the community.

This free family event will include games, crafts, bounce houses, pumpkins, food trucks and a live animal show presented by Wildman Phil. Stop by and see what the library has to offer.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library or call 623-773-7555.