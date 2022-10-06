Hmmm, a bunch of political long timers with no real work experience besides feeding off the government want people to vote for another political long timer with no work experience other than Washington DC. Yeah, makes you think twice. Maybe Ryan and his supporters should start a third party called “life time bureaucrats.” Then you would know what you are voting for.
Tim Ryan is a do-nothing politician. Heck, he took a jab at running for POTUS & look how that turned out. He’s gotta go away… now. Vote for America! Vote JD Vance! 🇺🇸
if this is coming from the mouth of Republicans it's the Deep State Republicans the good old boys the ones that we need to get rid of so ignore anything that they say because they are just for the status quo they don't want to change they have used up their time and they know whenever they're out of a job they'll have nothing to do because they have no real life experience so vote for Vance new guy just look at what we have now I mean okay why not give the guy a chance be better than what we got now
