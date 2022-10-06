Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano High School took the time before their homecoming game to honor Benny Alcala Jr. with his family. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed on the night of August 24th in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway while reportedly charging his electric vehicle at an EV charging station.

DELANO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO