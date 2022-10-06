Read full article on original website
KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, no one injured
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Monday evening after a shooting at an Oildale Walmart. Nobody was shot or injured in the incident, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies received a report of a shooting at Walmart, located at 3111 N. Chester...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delano shooting: Tulare County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) A second person has died in the shooting near Delano Monday afternoon, said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in a social media post. --- A man was shot to death and three others were shot, leaving two with injuries in Delano Monday...
BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. The department said Michael Wilson, 64, was last seen October 8, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99. BPD said Wilson is...
Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
Missing at-risk man last seen near South H Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk missing man, last seen in South Bakersfield. Tyler Scharnick, 32 is described as 5'10" tall, 200 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He's considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Scharnick was last...
Coroner identifies man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in an off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave. According to the report, it happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at around 5:15 p.m., about 3 miles west of Highway 14, at trail marker SC186.
KCFD conducting prescribed burn on Grapevine Oct. 11
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to increase public safety, weather permitting. It will happen east of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Grapevine Road from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. KCFD said...
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec
Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, it happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at around 4:28 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near Lebec Service Road. CHP said a motorcyclist and a big rig collided.
Delano High School remembers Benny Alcala Jr. during homecoming game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano High School took the time before their homecoming game to honor Benny Alcala Jr. with his family. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed on the night of August 24th in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway while reportedly charging his electric vehicle at an EV charging station.
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
Kern County Public Health to host free flu shot clinic ahead of severe flu season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —Health officials are sounding the alarm about a potential severe flu season. 2020 and 2021 showed mild numbers on account of all the measures people were taking against covid-19 and with the restrictions gone, it makes room for the spread influenza. The Kern County Health Department...
California takes serious measures to verify your ballot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
