ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, no one injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Monday evening after a shooting at an Oildale Walmart. Nobody was shot or injured in the incident, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies received a report of a shooting at Walmart, located at 3111 N. Chester...
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for missing at-risk man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. The department said Michael Wilson, 64, was last seen October 8, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99. BPD said Wilson is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk man last seen near South H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk missing man, last seen in South Bakersfield. Tyler Scharnick, 32 is described as 5'10" tall, 200 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He's considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Scharnick was last...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Coroner identifies man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in an off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave. According to the report, it happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at around 5:15 p.m., about 3 miles west of Highway 14, at trail marker SC186.
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCFD conducting prescribed burn on Grapevine Oct. 11

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to increase public safety, weather permitting. It will happen east of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Grapevine Road from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. KCFD said...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Bakersfield Now

Motorcyclist killed after crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec

Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, it happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at around 4:28 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near Lebec Service Road. CHP said a motorcyclist and a big rig collided.
LEBEC, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano High School remembers Benny Alcala Jr. during homecoming game

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano High School took the time before their homecoming game to honor Benny Alcala Jr. with his family. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed on the night of August 24th in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway while reportedly charging his electric vehicle at an EV charging station.
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

California takes serious measures to verify your ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy