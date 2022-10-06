Read full article on original website
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
New York's Bail Reform: Politicians call for change
New York’s bail reform laws have been heavily discussed among New York politicians since the sweeping reform in 2019, prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
KTLO
Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The...
Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York
The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
jamestowngazette.com
Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population
Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
Georgia man sentenced to prison, distributed cocaine to Buffalo
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Georgia man was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
buffalorising.com
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Open Letter: Stop Doing This At BJs Gas Station
Nowadays with inflation and the rising price of gas more and more people are trying to find deals and the lowest prices around. One of those deals is the price of a gallon of gas that BJ members get when they fill up at a BJs gas station. But the problem is the layout of the station and how some people don't know how to handle it.
Buffalo man wanted for allegedly killing his wife, has a violent criminal past
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local police agencies want to find Adam Bennefield. They believe he is the person who killed his wife last week. Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids who were in the vehicle on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
WGRZ TV
Mural of Harriet Tubman goes up at foot of Ferry
Buffalo native Gino Morrow, who now lives in Dallas, was commissioned to do the work. He talked about the design.
