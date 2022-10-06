ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
HAMBURG, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
West Seneca, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY avoids national spike in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
BUFFALO, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population

Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
LEWISTON, NY
buffalorising.com

Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar

Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter: Stop Doing This At BJs Gas Station

Nowadays with inflation and the rising price of gas more and more people are trying to find deals and the lowest prices around. One of those deals is the price of a gallon of gas that BJ members get when they fill up at a BJs gas station. But the problem is the layout of the station and how some people don't know how to handle it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
BUFFALO, NY

