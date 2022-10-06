Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Christine Brenda Stewart
Christine Brenda Halls Stewart, 74, of Goldsboro, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston surrounded by her family. Christine was born in England on April 30, 1948 to the late Rose Wetton. Christine is survived by her husband, Stephen Stewart; son, Jarred Stewart...
jocoreport.com
Charles Thomas Radford
Charles Thomas Radford, 59, of Selma, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. Charles was born in Johnston County on December 1, 1962 to the late John Quincy Radford and Georgia Pender Radford. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny...
jocoreport.com
Wayne Ronda Register
Smithfield – Wayne Ronda Register, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on October 8, 2022. He was born in Sampson County on June 24, 1940 to the late Alcie Daniel Register and Esther Tew Register. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Register.
jocoreport.com
Billy Hayes Wiggs
Princeton – Billy Hayes Wiggs Sr., age 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday October 7, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnston County on December 25, 1936 to the late James Debro Wiggs and Mary Wiggins Wiggs. In addition to his mother and father, Mr. Wiggs is also preceded in death by a wife, Betty Crocker Wiggs; daughter, Beverly Wiggs; step daughter, Vickie Lineweaver; brothers, James, Albert and Vernon Wiggs; sisters, Sue Edmonds, Peggy Wiggs and Mary Lou Wiggs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she is “outraged” by the way some of her students were treated by law enforcement officers last week. In a news release, the university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on...
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
RELATED PEOPLE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
WRAL
17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
jocoreport.com
Clayton Youth Council Launches Community Service Initiative
CLAYTON – Clayton Youth Council members from Johnston County high schools have committed to volunteering 1,000 hours by the end of the 2022-2023 school year through their community service initiative, “The Art of Coming Together.”. Clayton Youth Council (CYC) is a local volunteer organization that operates as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
Dog shot by police after 3 people attacked in North Carolina, officials say
Two elderly neighbors of the woman who owns the dog suffered "severe" injuries. A police officer was also bitten by the dog, officials said.
jocoreport.com
See It Live! At The Clayton Center
CLAYTON – The Clayton Center announces its 2022-23 series of concert and comedy shows featuring some of the finest musicians, singer-songwriters and comedians on tour today. The historic auditorium located in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season with country and folk music legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss on Friday, Oct. 14. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in their new show, Together at Last.
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in North Carolina
The incident happened Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
Comments / 0