Selma, NC

jocoreport.com

Christine Brenda Stewart

Christine Brenda Halls Stewart, 74, of Goldsboro, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston surrounded by her family. Christine was born in England on April 30, 1948 to the late Rose Wetton. Christine is survived by her husband, Stephen Stewart; son, Jarred Stewart...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Charles Thomas Radford

Charles Thomas Radford, 59, of Selma, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. Charles was born in Johnston County on December 1, 1962 to the late John Quincy Radford and Georgia Pender Radford. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne Ronda Register

Smithfield – Wayne Ronda Register, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on October 8, 2022. He was born in Sampson County on June 24, 1940 to the late Alcie Daniel Register and Esther Tew Register. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Register.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Billy Hayes Wiggs

Princeton – Billy Hayes Wiggs Sr., age 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday October 7, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnston County on December 25, 1936 to the late James Debro Wiggs and Mary Wiggins Wiggs. In addition to his mother and father, Mr. Wiggs is also preceded in death by a wife, Betty Crocker Wiggs; daughter, Beverly Wiggs; step daughter, Vickie Lineweaver; brothers, James, Albert and Vernon Wiggs; sisters, Sue Edmonds, Peggy Wiggs and Mary Lou Wiggs.
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Youth Council Launches Community Service Initiative

CLAYTON – Clayton Youth Council members from Johnston County high schools have committed to volunteering 1,000 hours by the end of the 2022-2023 school year through their community service initiative, “The Art of Coming Together.”. Clayton Youth Council (CYC) is a local volunteer organization that operates as a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

See It Live! At The Clayton Center

CLAYTON – The Clayton Center announces its 2022-23 series of concert and comedy shows featuring some of the finest musicians, singer-songwriters and comedians on tour today. The historic auditorium located in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season with country and folk music legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss on Friday, Oct. 14. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in their new show, Together at Last.
CLAYTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

