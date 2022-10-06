Iowa Utilities Board Addresses Request for Environmental Impact Study on Proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline

Read full article on original website
Black Hills Energy Flips the Switch, Reminds Customers How to Be Ready for Colder Weather with Energy Conservation Efforts
It’s not every day companies encourage customers to buy less of what they sell, but that’s exactly what Black Hills Energy is doing. As cold weather approaches, Black Hills Energy is ramping up efforts to communicate with customers, sharing tips on how to use less natural gas in their homes, so they can save energy and save money. The company is also reminding customers of available resources to help with energy bills.
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Reynolds Awards a Grant to a Mason City for a Biking Project
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced more than $14 million in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. The grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is 25 percent of the project at the library of Iowan who became president.
Treasurer Fitzgerald Celebrates Working Individuals with Disabilities
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and to State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, this means celebrating the contributions of working individuals with a disability and their employers. “I recognize the abundance of valuable impacts people with disabilities have on the workplace,” said Fitzgerald. “Historically, it was difficult for an individual with a disability to maintain their benefits if they worked. This is where IAble comes in.”
North Iowa Outdoors: Dedicated Monarch Butterfly Acres Increase
Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
South Dakotans must not fall for Kristi Noem’s blatantly campaign-driven pledge to drop sales tax on food
Well, well, well. Gov. Kristi Noem has decided that a repeal of the grocery tax is just what the campaign is calling for. Are South Dakotans going to fall for it?. Is the governor feeling a push from Jamie Smith that has warranted her high-powered “unpaid advisor” Corey Lewandowski to come to the rescue? Is it time for a top-of-fold sure thing that will resonate with the voters? As they say, “timing is everything.”
Fall is the Ideal Time to Whack Those Weeds with Herbicide
Iowans who would love a lush, green lawn next spring need to get on the stick and start spraying those pesky weeds, pronto. Aaron Steil (STYLE), a consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University, says it you want to kill broadleaf weeds like dandelion and creeping Charlie, it’s much more effective to hit them now, in the fall.
Stimulus update: Direct $487 payments being sent out from Wednesday for more than 1 million people
Over 1 million front-line workers in Minnesota are set to receive one-time payments of $487.45 beginning Wednesday.
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
