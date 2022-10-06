ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

SuperTalk 1270

The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?

So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather

For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
MANDAN, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine

Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck Photographer Nails Halloween To Perfection

I think this is one of the coolest things I have ever seen. I must confess, I have always loved this time of year. The weather starts to cool down, and the colors of fall begin to take shape. October days count down to an event that has always been fun for me, we start seeing huge bags of candy at the store, and orange and brown seem to reach out and say Halloween is near. Costumes are discussed during family time, and kids begin dreaming of just three traditional words "Trick or Treat" - my favorite month by far, so when I saw this picture today, I couldn't wait to share it.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good

Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie

How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….

I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Have No Fear BisMan – Big Boys Bob Will Be Back Tomorrow

This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Moose On The Loose In Bismarck

As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

What Exactly Is A BisMan Troll Anyway?

What would your guess be? Maybe a new animal at the Dakota Zoo? How about a new feature cartoon movie from Disney?. All of those are good guesses, but not even close to being right. Let's explore what the dictionary THINKS a T- R- O- L- L is - noun.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale

How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck Businesses Closing For Good – A Sad Taste Of Reality

I'm sure you have noticed like the rest of us the awful trend that is going on here in Bismarck and Mandan... ....and throughout North Dakota, and around the country - "Out of Business" - those signs seem to show up suddenly without much warning in restaurants and businesses. Places that at one time flourished with customers and had a full staff running around with smiles on their faces seemed to go dark overnight. There has been a lot of talk on social media lately with some of the same questions - "If Bismarck is experiencing an unusual amount of restaurants that have had to make that dreaded decision and close their doors for good, then WHY are some new places being built as we speak?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Far Away Photos Show Progress On New Mandan Grade School

It's Lakewood Elementary and it's poised to open in the fall of 2023. This story will eventually become more rants from me about why McKenzie Drive doesn't simply span the Heart River and easily intersect with Highway 1806 in Mandan. I can't promise it will go that way...but, more than likely. I have strong feelings on the subject.
MANDAN, ND
Mandan, ND

Mandan, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota.

