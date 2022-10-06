Read full article on original website
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather
For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
Bismarck/Mandan, Let’s All Walk To School This Wednesday
I'll let you tell your kids about how you used to walk to school a mile every day through two feet of snow and uphill both there and back. I had to walk to school through the snow but we only lived three blocks from my grade school. But I knew every barking dog and concrete sidewalk stamp along the route.
Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine
Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
Bismarck Photographer Nails Halloween To Perfection
I think this is one of the coolest things I have ever seen. I must confess, I have always loved this time of year. The weather starts to cool down, and the colors of fall begin to take shape. October days count down to an event that has always been fun for me, we start seeing huge bags of candy at the store, and orange and brown seem to reach out and say Halloween is near. Costumes are discussed during family time, and kids begin dreaming of just three traditional words "Trick or Treat" - my favorite month by far, so when I saw this picture today, I couldn't wait to share it.
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
Have No Fear BisMan – Big Boys Bob Will Be Back Tomorrow
This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
It's like something out of the Stephen King movie "It." A listener of mine who farms out by Menoken, North Dakota told me about something disturbing. Somebody or something has been seen near the town dressed as the very scary clown from the movie "It." This isn't exactly something brand...
Does BisMan Have Doppelgangers? See For Yourself
There is a saying that everyone has someone in this world that looks like them. I'm sure that's not too hard to find, for some people have features that are fairly easy to resemble. I never thought about it too much until someone told me that in a younger picture...
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
What Exactly Is A BisMan Troll Anyway?
What would your guess be? Maybe a new animal at the Dakota Zoo? How about a new feature cartoon movie from Disney?. All of those are good guesses, but not even close to being right. Let's explore what the dictionary THINKS a T- R- O- L- L is - noun.
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Bismarck Businesses Closing For Good – A Sad Taste Of Reality
I'm sure you have noticed like the rest of us the awful trend that is going on here in Bismarck and Mandan... ....and throughout North Dakota, and around the country - "Out of Business" - those signs seem to show up suddenly without much warning in restaurants and businesses. Places that at one time flourished with customers and had a full staff running around with smiles on their faces seemed to go dark overnight. There has been a lot of talk on social media lately with some of the same questions - "If Bismarck is experiencing an unusual amount of restaurants that have had to make that dreaded decision and close their doors for good, then WHY are some new places being built as we speak?
Far Away Photos Show Progress On New Mandan Grade School
It's Lakewood Elementary and it's poised to open in the fall of 2023. This story will eventually become more rants from me about why McKenzie Drive doesn't simply span the Heart River and easily intersect with Highway 1806 in Mandan. I can't promise it will go that way...but, more than likely. I have strong feelings on the subject.
