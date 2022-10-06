Conservationists Celebrate as East Tennessee Fish Snail Darter is Delisted After 47 Years of Being Endangered

Read full article on original website
Lake sediments in North Carolina show that coal ash pollution has been persistent in surface waters for decades. According to Phys.org, large quantities of coal ash have been transferred and deposited in lake sediments since the beginning of coal operations in North Carolina. Scientists at Duke University and Appalachian State University were able to construct the history of the lakes using age-dating methods.
