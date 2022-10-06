Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Ticket Sales for Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Begin at 9am on October 11
Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are available on Eventbrite starting October 11 at 9 am (video of the display available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
mocoshow.com
Temporary Takoma Park Library Location Opens on Wednesday, October 18
The new Takoma Park Maryland Library, new Computer Center, and improved Community Center facilities are happening at last. The Takoma Park Maryland Library is setting up shop in a temporary space during construction at the Community Center. Temporary Location: 7505 New Hampshire Avenue Suites 201-208 Takoma Park, MD 20912. The temporary library space will open on Wednesday, October 19.
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced that it will hold the grand opening of its new brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, October 26, from 11am-7pm. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. In the meantime you find My Cup Runneth Over’s food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
mocoshow.com
Updated Opening Information for the Silver Spring Outdoor Skating Rink
Update: The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Downtown Silver Spring reached out and let us know that they will “possibly” open on Thursday, October 13. The skating rink was listed as opening on October 9 on Downtown Silver Spring’s website. We will post an update when the rink is open.
mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
mocoshow.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in the Woodmoor Shopping Center
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 10141 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring, at the Woodmoor Shopping Center, in the space formerly occupied by Hoover-Fisher Florists. Tropical Smoothie’s most recent MoCo location opened in Germantown on December 26 and the company has additional locations in Aspen Hill , Bethesda, 2 in Gaithersburg, Travilah, and White Oak.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Very Own Z&Z Manoushe Now Available in DC Metro Area Whole Foods
Z&Z, the popular new bakery/restaurant in Rockville (1111 Nelson Street) that got its start in local farmers markets in 2016, has announced that its popular manoushe is now available in local DC, MD and VA Whole Foods. Z&Z recently earned national recognition, being included in a list of 2022’s “Best New Restaurants” by national food website bon apetit.
mocoshow.com
Road Closures Begin at 6am in Gaithersburg for Sunday, October 9th Oktoberfest Event
Per Gaithersburg Police: On Sunday, October 9, the City of Gaithersburg Government 29th Annual Oktoberfest will be held in the Kentlands. Please plan your travels accordingly. Starting at 6:00 am, City streets will be closed and they will reopen at approximately 9:00 pm. The following streets will be affected:. –...
thezebra.org
There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – Mt. Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, VA There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – 2312 Mt. Vernon Avenue, that is. Homegrown Restaurant Group‘s Mike Anderson and Bill Blackburn have done it again with their latest pop-up. The former site of The Sushi Bar and most recently, Tiki Bar, is now celebrating all things scary with a Halloween themed restaurant and bar.
mocoshow.com
Halloween ‘BOO!sterama’ to Be Held Saturday, Oct. 29 at Westfield Wheaton Mall; Montgomery County Encourages Updated Boosters as COVID-19 Illness Continues
Montgomery County health officials urge anyone age 12 and older to get their COVID-19 booster. The County, in partnership with Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar, Proyecto Salud and Westfield Wheaton, will host a “BOO!sterama” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to provide free COVID-19 boosters to shoppers. No appointment is needed.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Outdoor Skating Rink Reopens Sunday, October 9
The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Downtown Silver Spring will reopen on. Sunday, October 9, and will remain open until March 31. Reservations are required to skate and can be made at www.silverspringiceskating.com/. Additional information below courtesy of the Silver Spring Urban District:
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
mocoshow.com
Pizza Rosa Now Open in Gaithersburg, Offering Free Pizza This Weekend
Pizza Rosa, a pop-up pizza shop located inside of Open Hand Pasta & Provisions, which just opened at 220 Girard St. Suite B in Gaithersburg, is currently holding its soft opening. The store is offering a free small pizza (pepperoni or cheese) to anyone that stops by the location this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9pm. Open Hand, who are a staple at local farmers markets, specialize in handmade Italian foods like pasta, cheeses, bread, sauces, and desserts. The new store eventually plans to sell beer and wine and has a hearing with the Montgomery County ABS scheduled for next month. Open Hand’s hours are 12-9pm Tuesday through Sunday, and Pizza Rosa is available each day after 4pm. Photos below:
theburn.com
Hotel, daycare latest tenants coming to Loudoun’s Kincora development
A 136-room hotel and a daycare center are the newest tenants to sign on at the slowly growing Kincora development in Loudoun County. The two new businesses will be coming to parcels of land next door to the Wawa convenience store that opened this past April. So far, the brand...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th
Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
mocoshow.com
Rockville: Shape the Future of the Swim and Fitness Center’s Outdoor Recreation Pool
Want to help shape the future of the outdoor Recreation Pool at the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center? Community members are invited to drop in anytime from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center to learn about and share input on the upcoming outdoor Recreation Pool renovations. Let the design team know your preferences with the current facility and ideas for the future. Families are welcome and encouraged to attend. A survey will also be available at rockvillemd.gov/swimcenter from Monday, Oct. 10 – Friday, Nov. 4.
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
mocoshow.com
Wendy’s in Gaithersburg to Give Away Free Food for a Year to 100 People at Grand Re-Opening
Wendy’s at 18425 Woodfield Rd in Gaithersburg is undergoing renovations that will bring brighter dining areas with additional seating options like private booths or lounge seating, new freestyle soda dispensers, and modern contemporary designs. When the restaurant has its grand re-opening event on Saturday, October 15th, they’ll give away 100 VIP ticket to those 16 and older and present in line at 10:30am when the dining room opens (a purchase is necessary to be considered for a card). Anyone who gets a VIP ticket will be able to come back to the store once a week for a year to receive a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.
