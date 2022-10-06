ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

iheart.com

Scientists Discovered A New Way Our Furry Friends Help Combat Anxiety

We know that dogs can sniff out stress, but now scientists discovered a new way our furry friends help combat anxiety. Dog cuddle sessions make people more sociable, reveals new research. Watching, feeling, and touching canines can boost neurons in the prefrontal cortex — the area of the brain that helps regulate emotional interactions, according to SWNS.
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
marthastewart.com

7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians

From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
PetsRadar

14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you

Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
KOIN 6 News

Meet the Oregon Zoo’s new fluffy-faced primates

The Oregon Zoo has welcomed two new red-tailed monkeys, also known as red-tailed guenon, to its Africa Treetops exhibit. The monkeys “Indi” and “Chichi” are still adapting to their new home, the zoo says, but can periodically be seen exploring their new surroundings or snuggling in their treetop nests.
topdogtips.com

20 Most Aggressive Dog Breeds

Some people prefer little lapdogs and others enjoy the company of a large slobbering powerhouse. Every dog breed is different. There are mellow lazy breeds as well as very active and most aggressive dog breeds. All future pet owners and puppy adopters are encouraged to be careful in their choice,...
natureworldnews.com

New Research Shows How Coral Algae help the Environment

Researchers found that coral algae have benefits for the environment and marine life as algae provide beneficial support to corals, helping to provide more nutrients and sturdy corals. According to the National Geographic, corals are also known as the rainforest of the sea. Their existence in the marine ecosystem significantly...
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
natureworldnews.com

Conservationists Starting to Worry as Big Butterfly Sightings are Surprisingly Low Despite Previous Predictions

UK environmentalists have expressed concern about the "worryingly low" and steady drop in butterfly sightings. The number of sightings over the 13-year history of the Big Butterfly Count was the lowest this year. Shocking Numbers. The wildlife organization Butterfly Conservation says it anticipated better results from this year's mild weather...
natureworldnews.com

Insects Are Causing Record Levels of Plant Damage as Insect Populations Drop

New research compares insect herbivore damage to modern-era plants to that of ancient leaves dating back roughly 67 million years. The study is the first of its type, comparing insect herbivore damage to modern-era plants with that of preserved leaves dating back to the Late Cretaceous period, about 67 million years ago, as per ScienceDaily.
catingtonpost.com

5 Cat Myths…Debunked!

Whether it’s something you heard from a friend or something you read on the Internet, many myths about cats can steer you in the wrong direction. Here are some of the common myths about cats…debunked!. Myth: Dry food is good for a cat’s dental health. It’s not...
