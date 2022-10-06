Read full article on original website
‘Ms. Marvel’ star reveals if we’ve seen the last of them in the MCU
Ms. Marvel may not have scored the audience figures that Marvel Studios hoped for, but those who tuned in tended to love it. This was a genuinely new perspective on the MCU, covered historical topics most other shows wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole, and introduced us to the bottomless well of charisma that is Iman Vellani.
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
MCU fans debate which villain motivations hold up under scrutiny
Superhero stories continue to dominate the pop culture docket, and spearheading these efforts for decades now has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who first wedged Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark into our hearts back in 2008 with Iron Man, and haven’t dared looked back since. The media giant...
‘Ant-Man 3’ star ominously warns we’re getting ‘the warrior version’ of Kang the Conqueror
Compared to what Josh Brolin had to do as Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last big bad got off easy compared to what’s in store for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Whereas the Mad Titan was a motion-captured villain who had one goal in mind, his successor as the franchise’s newest major threat has to pull off a multitude of different performances.
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ posters feature Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and more
New character posters are here for the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, giving us a closer look at Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and some of the Talocanians, among others. Letitia Wright’s Shri is seen in the image giving the Wakanda salute, affirming her character at the center of the fictional country’s...
A trilogy-killing debacle that became a cult classic after losing $200 million finds a savior on streaming
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter secured the unwanted reputation of becoming one of the most colossal financial failures in the history of cinema, but the ambitious sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than ever before. Of course, it would have been nice had...
Jonathan Majors promises it’ll be him kicking the Avengers’ asses and not a stunt double
Recently crowned thirst-trap king Jonathan Majors wants you to know that he does his own stunts, not just to be cool, but because of the craft. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors explained that even when he’s riding a horse, he has a certain “way” about him. He wants to make sure he stays true to the character and sometimes that’s lost when a stuntman performs.
From the fantastical to the terrifying, ‘The Rings of Power’ star cast in the cult horror remake
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Emma Horvath will be starring in the Renny Harlin remake of the 2008 horror film The Strangers. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, wasn’t particularly successful when it first appeared in cinemas but went on to become a sleeper hit, cementing itself as a cult horror classic that went on to spawn a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and now a remake just over a decade later.
‘Captain Marvel’ gets dragged for being undeserving of its landmark status
You can set your watch to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans blasting Captain Marvel at this stage, with the smash hit origin story continuing to comfortably prove itself as the franchise’s most opinion-splitting standalone installment. As has been made abundantly clear by the relentless bombardment of negativity swirling around Brie...
An incredibly unlikely extra could be one of the most important figures in MCU history
When you think of the most important and pivotal figures in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, your mind will understandably be drawn to the Tony Starks of the world, along with the rest of the franchise’s heaviest hitters who’ve saved the world and even the entire universe from extinction more times than you can count.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
‘Fantastic Four’ stretches further away as release dates shift for multiple Marvel movies
The disappointing news just keeps on coming. Following the frustrating update that Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot has been sent back to the drawing board after losing its director, that much-anticipated movie has now been officially shifted back in the schedules. And it’s not the only one. The moving of the Daywalker’s first MCU appearance has sent an entire phase falling like dominoes as Marvel has updated its schedule to account for numerous delays that will no doubt depress diehard devotees.
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam isn’t just changing the hierarchy of power on the big screen
Black Adam star and executive producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has long touted the film as changing the hierarchy of power in the world of DC movies, but the super antihero’s reach will now go far beyond the theater screen. Johnson revealed on Twitter that the Man...
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer
Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Dwayne Johnson name-drops the Justice League, says ‘Black Adam’ is ‘building to something big’
At this stage, Dwayne Johnson is barely even trying to conceal the fact that those long-running rumors of a Henry Cavill cameo in Black Adam have turned out to be right on the money. The actor and producer has been a vocal supporter of the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian for a...
The best Jamie Campbell Bower movies and TV shows, ranked
Despite only being 33 years old, Jamie Campbell Bower has been a familiar face on screens both big and small for the past 15 years, with the British actor featuring in a slate of movies and TV series that range from iconic smash-hits to underrated gems. With only 26 credits...
