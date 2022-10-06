There were a lot of people who were expecting, even gleefully waiting, for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to fail. Though it started slow, and it’s had its wobbles, many can’t deny that it has gotten very, very good. No, it may not be 100 percent accurate to Tolkien’s work, new characters have been added, and storylines somewhat changed, but if you take it for what it is – it’s been damn impressive. Now, fans are discussing the characters they truly didn’t expect to like as much as they do.

