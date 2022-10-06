Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Huge Flop Even Before Filming Started: ‘Budget Got Slashed in Half’

Eliot Goldberg has joined as the company’s head of unscripted and documentary programming, while Ellie Duque has been tapped as exec VP of brand partnerships. Both executives will work out of the company’s Beverly Hills office. Joanna Balin has been tapped as director of unscripted and documentary programming, with Brannan Goetschius named as head of audio. Both executives will become part of 101 Studios’ New York team. They join Dani Weinstein, who was announced as the new chief communications officer in July.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO