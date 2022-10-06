ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Huge Flop Even Before Filming Started: ‘Budget Got Slashed in Half’

By Zack Sharf
NewsTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble

Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble. Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”
FIFA
NewsTimes

‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Channing Tatum
NewsTimes

‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore: Adults Loving Superhero Movies Is ‘Infantile’ and Can Be a ‘Precursor to Fascism’

“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore’s hatred for superhero movies is well known, as he once called them a “blight” to cinema and “also to culture to a degree,” but he dragged them even more during a recent interview with The Guardian. Moore described adults’ continued love of superhero movies an “infantilization” that can act as “a precursor to fascism.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Jupiter Ascending#Flop
NewsTimes

Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage. More from Variety. James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel...
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

‘Baroness von Sketch Show’ Star to Lead Figure Skating Comedy for Crave From Catalyst, Blue Ant Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“Baroness von Sketch Show” star Carolyn Taylor will front a new unscripted comedy series for Canadian streaming service Crave, produced through Catalyst and Blue Ant Studios. The six-part comedy series has been commissioned by the Bell Media-owned SVOD, and is produced by Catalyst — the Toronto-based development and funding...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTimes

101 Studios Hires Key Executives to Oversee Unscripted, Brand Partnerships and Audio (EXCLUSIVE)

Eliot Goldberg has joined as the company’s head of unscripted and documentary programming, while Ellie Duque has been tapped as exec VP of brand partnerships. Both executives will work out of the company’s Beverly Hills office. Joanna Balin has been tapped as director of unscripted and documentary programming, with Brannan Goetschius named as head of audio. Both executives will become part of 101 Studios’ New York team. They join Dani Weinstein, who was announced as the new chief communications officer in July.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy