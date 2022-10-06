Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Huge Flop Even Before Filming Started: ‘Budget Got Slashed in Half’

Read full article on original website
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hosts Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro Called out for Name Mistakes During Disney Night
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro might slip up on celebrity names from time to time, but the cast of 'DWTS' can laugh about it.
‘Devil in the White City’ Series at Hulu Loses Director Todd Field (EXCLUSIVE)
According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the search is now on for a new director. News of Field’s departure from the show comes just days after Variety also exclusively reported that series star Keanu Reeves had bowed out as well. More from Variety. Keanu Reeves Exits...
‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble
Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble. Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
Jessica Frances Dukes, Alastair Mackenzie, Debi Mazar Join ‘Object Permanence’ (EXCLUSIVE)
They join previously announced star Millie Brady, who plays Brooke Brooks: a former supermodel who becomes a successful lifestyle mogul and is the first person to IPO herself. Production is currently underway in Poland and will continue in Thailand and Germany. “Apples” DoP Bartosz Świniarski is lensing the film.
‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’
If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going...
‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore: Adults Loving Superhero Movies Is ‘Infantile’ and Can Be a ‘Precursor to Fascism’
“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore’s hatred for superhero movies is well known, as he once called them a “blight” to cinema and “also to culture to a degree,” but he dragged them even more during a recent interview with The Guardian. Moore described adults’ continued love of superhero movies an “infantilization” that can act as “a precursor to fascism.”
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Selma Blair Sets New Personal Best Score After Experiencing a ‘Wake Up Call’
“Dancing With the Stars” took on once of its most popular weeks on Monday night, with each star performing routines to hit Disney+ songs. While many of the routines were on the faster side, the emotion was still running high. Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were tasked with a...
Listen to Late Mac Miller Rap Freely on Robert Glasper’s ‘Therapy Pt. 2’
Mac Miller’s legacy lives on. On Monday, Robert Glasper released his song “Therapy, Pt. 2,” which features the late Miller rapping over the track produced by Glasper, creating a sequel to his 2014 Faces song of the same name. The song, Miller’s estate says, is a “product...
Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)
“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage. More from Variety. James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel...
‘Baroness von Sketch Show’ Star to Lead Figure Skating Comedy for Crave From Catalyst, Blue Ant Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
“Baroness von Sketch Show” star Carolyn Taylor will front a new unscripted comedy series for Canadian streaming service Crave, produced through Catalyst and Blue Ant Studios. The six-part comedy series has been commissioned by the Bell Media-owned SVOD, and is produced by Catalyst — the Toronto-based development and funding...
101 Studios Hires Key Executives to Oversee Unscripted, Brand Partnerships and Audio (EXCLUSIVE)
Eliot Goldberg has joined as the company’s head of unscripted and documentary programming, while Ellie Duque has been tapped as exec VP of brand partnerships. Both executives will work out of the company’s Beverly Hills office. Joanna Balin has been tapped as director of unscripted and documentary programming, with Brannan Goetschius named as head of audio. Both executives will become part of 101 Studios’ New York team. They join Dani Weinstein, who was announced as the new chief communications officer in July.
