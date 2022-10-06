Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ theory hints that the finale has major revelations in store for one key character
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a fun show in no small part because it doesn’t take itself so seriously. It’s an interesting character study of She-Hulk and her life, which has been amped up by a number of fun cameos (Leap-Frog, anyone?) as well as supporting characters whose presence in the series hasn’t gone unnoticed.
‘Ms. Marvel’ star reveals if we’ve seen the last of them in the MCU
Ms. Marvel may not have scored the audience figures that Marvel Studios hoped for, but those who tuned in tended to love it. This was a genuinely new perspective on the MCU, covered historical topics most other shows wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole, and introduced us to the bottomless well of charisma that is Iman Vellani.
The Poirot Cinematic Universe to expand with Kenneth Branagh announcing the cast of his next major whodunnit
After the success Death on the Nile received at the box office, Kenneth Branagh and 20th Century Studios are keen to follow it up with A Haunting in Venice, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. This will be the third Branagh-directed film adaptation of Christie’s books, which could probably put the wheels in motion for a potential cinematic universe.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
Guillermo del Toro explains how his take on an iconic story told to death will really be different
Pinocchio is a classic story told over time that has made millions for Disney. Like other public domain tales, however, others can do things with the wooden toy which becomes a real boy, and, now, Guillermo del Toro is revealing how his will stand on its own. The acclaimed director...
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
From the fantastical to the terrifying, ‘The Rings of Power’ star cast in the cult horror remake
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Emma Horvath will be starring in the Renny Harlin remake of the 2008 horror film The Strangers. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, wasn’t particularly successful when it first appeared in cinemas but went on to become a sleeper hit, cementing itself as a cult horror classic that went on to spawn a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and now a remake just over a decade later.
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
An Oscar-nominated epic that never should have bombed fights for freedom on streaming
As the single highest-grossing director in the history of cinema, not to mention the only one that’s seen their collective filmography exceed $10 billion at the box office, Steven Spielberg flops are very few and far between. Of course, they don’t all get to be smash hits, but 1997’s Amistad has gone on to fly so far under the radar that it’s got to be viewed as one of the bearded legend’s most underrated efforts ever.
‘She-Hulk’ fans get hyped for a rematch almost 15 years in the making
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s first season finale airs on Thursday and it’s set to be smashtastic. After being humiliated by Intelligencia, Jen is out for blood, though her mini-rampage at the end of last week’s episode seemed to play right into their hands. The teaser trailer for the finale hints that most of the season’s best characters will return to assist her, though one brief glimpse of a scene teases a rematch we’ve been craving for years.
MCU fans look into their crystal ball and see a fantastic wedding in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Fans’ minds are racing ahead when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is what tends to happen when you have a lull between movies. With the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU in Phase Six, we will finally see the romantic pairing that is Reed Richards, and Susan Storm. Now, some are thinking that one of the upcoming Avengers films would be the perfect place to see the couple tie the knot.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
‘Captain Marvel’ gets dragged for being undeserving of its landmark status
You can set your watch to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans blasting Captain Marvel at this stage, with the smash hit origin story continuing to comfortably prove itself as the franchise’s most opinion-splitting standalone installment. As has been made abundantly clear by the relentless bombardment of negativity swirling around Brie...
