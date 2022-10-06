Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Charles Thomas Radford
Charles Thomas Radford, 59, of Selma, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. Charles was born in Johnston County on December 1, 1962 to the late John Quincy Radford and Georgia Pender Radford. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny...
jocoreport.com
Wayne Ronda Register
Smithfield – Wayne Ronda Register, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on October 8, 2022. He was born in Sampson County on June 24, 1940 to the late Alcie Daniel Register and Esther Tew Register. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Register.
jocoreport.com
Christine Brenda Stewart
Christine Brenda Halls Stewart, 74, of Goldsboro, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston surrounded by her family. Christine was born in England on April 30, 1948 to the late Rose Wetton. Christine is survived by her husband, Stephen Stewart; son, Jarred Stewart...
jocoreport.com
Billy Hayes Wiggs
Princeton – Billy Hayes Wiggs Sr., age 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday October 7, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnston County on December 25, 1936 to the late James Debro Wiggs and Mary Wiggins Wiggs. In addition to his mother and father, Mr. Wiggs is also preceded in death by a wife, Betty Crocker Wiggs; daughter, Beverly Wiggs; step daughter, Vickie Lineweaver; brothers, James, Albert and Vernon Wiggs; sisters, Sue Edmonds, Peggy Wiggs and Mary Lou Wiggs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Announces Michael Morrow As Assistant County Manager
Harnett County Manager Brent Trout announced Michael Morrow as the newest staff member of the Harnett County’s Manager Office. Morrow will begin his position as Assistant County Manager on October 10. Morrow brings over three decades of experience and leadership in Government Administration, having served as a Land Survey...
jocoreport.com
Clayton Youth Council Launches Community Service Initiative
CLAYTON – Clayton Youth Council members from Johnston County high schools have committed to volunteering 1,000 hours by the end of the 2022-2023 school year through their community service initiative, “The Art of Coming Together.”. Clayton Youth Council (CYC) is a local volunteer organization that operates as a...
jocoreport.com
See It Live! At The Clayton Center
CLAYTON – The Clayton Center announces its 2022-23 series of concert and comedy shows featuring some of the finest musicians, singer-songwriters and comedians on tour today. The historic auditorium located in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season with country and folk music legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss on Friday, Oct. 14. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in their new show, Together at Last.
RELATED PEOPLE
jocoreport.com
Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle
BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
jocoreport.com
Seven Early Voting Sites Announced For 2022 General Election
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Board of Elections has released a list of seven One-Stop Early Voting sites for the November 8, 2022 General Election, including a new location in Kenly. Early voting will begin October 20 and end November 5, 2022. The hours are weekdays from 8:00am...
jocoreport.com
Individual Income Tax Returns With Extensions Are Due Soon
RALEIGH – Taxpayers who file individual income tax returns on a calendar year and received a valid extension to file 2021 returns that were originally due on April 15, 2022, must file those returns by Oct. 15. Since Oct. 15 falls on a Saturday, taxpayers have until Monday, Oct....
Comments / 0