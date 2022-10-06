Read full article on original website
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
What is a bear market & how can investors survive it?
The bear market is when any security notch a loss of 20 per cent or more from its recent highs. The S&P 500 index fell into bear market territory more than 25 times since 1928. The bear market is an unavoidable part of the financial market, which cannot be ignored.
ASX 200 to fall on Wall Street’s sell-off; NASDAQ down nearly 4%
The Australian share market is poised to start the week on a muted note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 61 points or 0.9% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 2.1%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.8%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.8% lower. The...
UK market remains nervous as gilt yields rise
UK Market: The UK market was trading in red as investors were nervous over volatility in the market following the rising borrowing costs for the government. At around 1:30 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading 0.1% lower while the FTSE 250 was trading more than half percentage point down. The government's long-term borrowing costs have hit record highs after the Bank of England's £65bn bailout to induce stability in the financial markets.
Miners boost ASX 200 at open; Johns Lyng up 6%
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, rising 17.70 points, or 0.27%, to 6,685.50. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged. The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street starting the week on a muted...
ASX 200 falls at open; St Barbara, Silver Lake slip over 6%
Australian share market opened lower on Monday. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.50 points, or 0.18%, to 6,750.30. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4.54%. Australian share market opened lower on Monday tracking weak cues from Wall Street which saw another sell-off last...
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
Why is Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) in news?
Aurelia shares closed at AU$0.14 per share today, 32.56% down. The company informed that Federation mine feasibility study confirms that it is one of the great discoveries in the Cobar Basin. For funding Federation base metals project, the company is currently assessing multiple funding options. Shares of Australian mining and...
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced...
ASX 200 closes lower; Utilities & IT lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today, losing 95.00 points or 1.40% to end at 6,667.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.27%, but is down 10.43% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest loser, closed 3.18% lower followed by IT sector...
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
A look at four penny stocks on the move this year
In FY22, Lindian Resources accomplished 100% acquisition of the Kangankunde Project. The major pursuits of Tyranna Resources during FY22 were project development and mineral exploration. In FY22, Resource Mining Corporation completed the Wowo Gap Project divestment and started maiden drilling at the Kabulanywele Nickel Project. Penny stocks are very low-priced...
Kalkine: What is consumer sentiment?
Consumer sentiment is a statistical calculation of the economy's overall health as determined by consumer opinion. It considers people's opinions about their current financial situation, short-term economic health, and long-term economic growth prospects and is widely regarded as a useful economic indicator.
Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) launches Restricted Shares Scheme for senior management
AGL has announce its 2022 Restricted Shares Scheme. The company has started the scheme to incentivise senior management. Under the scheme, AGL employees will receive restricted shares in the company. Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) is New Zealand-based recruitment company consisting of four units- Madison, AWF, Absolute IT, and JacksonStone & Partners....
